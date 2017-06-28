Nation, Current Affairs

Our voice will be heard in Tamil Nadu: Amit Shah

“Whichever party rules Tamil Nadu, the Narendra Modi government is committed to the state’s development”.
Chennai: The BJP has evolved a strategy to ensure its voice is heard in the Assemblies of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry; and is accordingly working to expand its presence in the southernmost parts. At the same time, the BJP is refuting the charge that it was responsible for the political crisis in Tamil Nadu.  

The party’s national chief Amit Shah who visited the neighbouring Puducherry, said the BJP is not responsible for the succession war within the ruling AIADMK either. Mr Amit Shah said, “There is no question of the BJP taking a stand on the issue because it concerns the internal problems of a party, especially organisational crisis in the AIADMK. Whichever party rules Tamil Nadu, the Narendra Modi government is committed to  the state’s development. We will extend all support to the ruling dispensation,” he added.

In an interview to a television station in Puducherry, Mr Shah said his party was trying to expand its presence and wanted a “non-corrupt good government” to be formed in TN.

“Whichever party comes to power it should be non-corrupt,” he said. Elaborating, Mr Shah said the saffron party would follow the Kerala strategy in polls in TN and Puducherry.

“We have evolved a plan to strengthen the party at grassroots. Scores of full-timers have come forward. About 40 workers from Puducherry will work in various Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu to rev up the membership drive including booth-level committees. Many from TN too have volunteered. They will all work under the leadership of Mr. Modi. “About 50 to 100 party workers will register and work in same pattern as we followed in Kerala,” the party chief said.

Pointing out that it was wrong to relate the I-T raids (on state ministers) with the internal squabbles in the AIADMK, Mr. Shah said the raids were initiated based on concrete information and incriminating evidences were obtained (during the raids).

“Raids are not conducted for namesake only to return empty-handed,” he said.
Playing down the frequent meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami, he said the PM meets all leaders in the country and no special significance should be attached to TN CM's meeting with Mr
Modi.

“The PM meets all leaders including Mamata Banerjee (TMC supremo). But I am happy that both Mr Edappadi Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam (former CM) support our Presidential candidate,” he said.

Let Rajinikanth take a plunge

Reacting positively to the Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's decision on making a debut in politics, Mr. Amit Shah said on accepting him into the party, “Let him first decide, then the party will act accordingly.”  If he decides, then both the TN unit and the party high command would discuss and take a collective decision. “This can be discussed only after he enters politics,” he added.

Tags: amit shah, aiadmk party
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

 




