Not in my name: Online post gains massive support, protests to be held globally

New Delhi: Another social media spurred uprising has marked the horizon with a Facebook campaign ‘Not in my name’ against lynching incidents gathering massive support online. The protests have started across the world, voicing out dissent against the numerous lynching incidents in India carried out by self-appointed ‘cow protectors’.

The campaign started by filmmaker Saba Dewan after 16-year-old Junaid Khan was lynched on a train by a mob over allegations of 'carrying beef’. The campaign which was meant to lead to a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi has now spread across 11 cities in India. Protests are also being held at London, Toronto, Karachi and Boston.

Here is the list of venues: