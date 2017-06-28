Not in my name: Online post gains massive support, protests to be held globally

Nation, Current Affairs

The campaign started by film maker Saba Dewan after 16-year-old Junaid Khan was lynched on a train by a mob over claims of ‘eating beef’.
New Delhi: Another social media spurred uprising has marked the horizon with a Facebook campaign ‘Not in my name’ against lynching incidents gathering massive support online.  The protests have started across the world, voicing out dissent against the numerous lynching incidents in India carried out by self-appointed ‘cow protectors’.

The campaign started by filmmaker Saba Dewan after 16-year-old Junaid Khan was lynched on a train by a mob over allegations of 'carrying beef’. The campaign which was meant to lead to a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi has now spread across 11 cities in India. Protests are also being held at London, Toronto, Karachi and Boston.

Here is the list of venues:

  • Delhi: Jantar Mantar
  • Kolkata: Dakhinapan premises, next to Madhusudhan Mancha, Dhakuria
  • Hyderabad: Tank Bund
  • Thiruvananthapuram: The Secreatariat
  • Bengaluru: Bangalore Town Hall
  • Mumbai: Promenade, Carter Road
  • Pune: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue, near Pune Station
  • Boston: Harvard Square
  • Chennai: Gandhi Statue on Marina Beach
  • London: SOAS University of London on Thornhaugh Street
  • Chandigarh: Sector 17
  • Toronto: 356 Bloor Street East (Sherborne and Bloor)
  • Karachi: Outside Karachi Press Club
  • Lucknow: Gandhi Park, GPO
  • Patna: Outside Kargil Chowk

 

