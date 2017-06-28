Nation, Current Affairs

1993 Mumbai blasts convict Mustafa Dossa dies of cardiac arrest

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jun 28, 2017, 2:31 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2017, 3:01 pm IST
He had been admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday night for hypertension and diabetes.
1993 Mumbai serial blast mastermind Mustafa Dossa. (Photo: PTI)
 1993 Mumbai serial blast mastermind Mustafa Dossa. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The mastermind behind the 1993 Mumbai blasts that killed over 200 people, Mustafa Dossa, died on Wednesday in Mumbai.

He was admitted to JJ hospital here for hypertension and diabetes after he complained of chest pain on Tuesday night. "He passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Wednesday at 2:30 pm," said TP Lahane, JJ Hospital Dean

Ironically on Tuesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had sought capital punishment for Dossa, arguing that his role in the blasts were "more severe" than that of hanged convict Yakub Memon. The agency had also sought gallows for another convict Feroz Abdul Rashid Khan, 

In the second installment of the trial, the court on June 16 had convicted five accused, including Dossa and extradited gangster Abu Salem, under the charges of murder, conspiracy and sections of now repealed TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act), while the sixth accused Riyaz Siddiqui was convicted only under TADA Act.

The trial of the seven accused -- Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Karimullah Khan, Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan, Riyaz Siddiqui, Tahir Merchant and Abdul Quayyum -- was separated from the main case as they were arrested at the time of conclusion of the main trial. The court acquitted Abdul Quayyum of all the charges.

As many as 257 people were killed in the coordinated blasts that ripped through the city on March 12, 1993. It was the first-ever terrorist attack globally where RDX was used on large scale seriously injuring 713 and destroying properties worth Rs 27 crore.

Tags: mustafa dossa death, 1993 mumbai blasts, terrorism
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

 




Related Stories

As many as 257 people were killed in the coordinated blasts that ripped through the city on March 12, 1993. (Photo: PTI)

1993 Mumbai blasts: CBI seeks death for Mustafa Dossa, another convict

As many as 257 people were killed in the coordinated blasts that ripped through the city on March 12, 1993.
28 Jun 2017 10:13 AM
1993 Mumbai serial blast mastermind Mustafa Dossa. (Photo: PTI)

Dad won't come back: 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind Dossa’s son on verdict

Mustafa Dossa daughter said her father has a heart issue and she wanted to know if he was fine.
17 Jun 2017 12:56 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Champions Trophy: Imad Wasim reveals how Mickey Arthur went gaga over Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman scored a match-winning hundred against arch-rivals India as Pakistan won the final by 180 runs to clinch their maiden ICC Champions Trophy title. (Photo: AP)
 

Wake up! World's most important PM, Narendra Modi is coming: Israeli daily

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after adressing the Indian diaspora at the community programme in Washington DC (Photo: Narendra Modi/Twitter)
 

Vivo gives us a glimpse of its display embedded fingerprint sensor

Vivo’s embedded fingerprint technology works on the concept of an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, which was already announced by Qualcomm earlier and found a place in Xiaomi’s Mi 5S. (Photo: Mashable)
 

Rajinikanth-Akshay to kick-start their innovative 2.0 film promotions in US today

Akshay Kumar, director S. Shankar and Rajinikanth.
 

Fakhar Zaman opens up on MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s reaction post Champions Trophy ton

Fakhar Zaman has admitted that he was shocked to see Virat Kohli applaud his century, but also said that he was disappointed with Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the Indian wicket-keeper did not react to his century.(Photo: AP)
 

Sunil Chhetri gets called 4th highest ‘run scorer’ by Keshav Bansal

Keshav Bansal has put a new spin to Sunil Chhetri’s achievement of being the fourth highest active scorer in world football. (Photo: AFP/ DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Saw Shette being dragged out with saree around her neck: Indrani in court

Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. (Photo: File)

I was assaulted in jail; ready to testify to inmate's death: Indrani Mukerjea

Mukherjea is the prime accused in the sensational Sheena Bora murder case. (Photo: PTI)

Veil is identity of state, says Haryana magazine; Geeta Phogat laughs

A photo caption in a Haryana government magazine describing 'ghoonghat' (veil) as the

Global cyber attack hits India's biggest container port, affects operations

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

To check tax evasion, govt makes Aadhaar a must for PAN

The rules will come into force from July 1, 2017. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham