It's a fight of ideologies, says Meira Kumar, Opposition's presidential candidate

New Delhi: Opposition presidential candidate Meira Kumar on Tuesday said she would contest the election on the basis of ideology not caste, stressing that her plank would be destruction of the caste structure and protection of democratic values.

Ms Kumar, who will contest against NDA’s Ram Nath Kovind for the post of President, described the presidential poll as a “battle of ideologies” and not a “Dalit versus Dalit” fight as was being out made out by some.

The former Lok Sabha speaker is likely to start her campaign from June 30 from Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat after scrutiny of her nomination. She will file her papers on Wednesday in the presence of top Opposition leaders.

Never once was caste discussed in earlier presidential contests. What was up for discussion instead was the candidate’s virtues, eligibility and achievements.