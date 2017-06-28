Nation, Current Affairs

Haryana train lynching: 4 more arrested for killing teen 'carrying' beef

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 28, 2017, 5:52 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2017, 5:52 pm IST
One of the people arrested is a Delhi government employee, said SP GRP Haryana Kamal Deep.
SP GRP Haryana Kamal Deep (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 SP GRP Haryana Kamal Deep (Photo: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: Four fresh arrests have been made on Wednesday in the Haryana hate crime incident that has made headlines over the week now, for the stabbing on a train of teenager Junaid Khan by a mob armed with knives.

"4 more accused arrested, one of them is 50-yr-old Delhi govt employee. We have leads on person who attacked with knife," said Kamal Deep,SP GRP Haryana.

The lynching of Junaid has triggered national protests on Wednesday - in different cities, people are marching as part of a campaign called 'Not In My Name'.

The protests are to call for an end to the recent spate of mob attacks, some of which have been undertaken by self-declared cow vigilantes who accused the victims of carrying or eating beef.

One man, identified as Ramesh, had been arrested by the Haryana police over the weekend.

The mob attacked teenage boy, Junaid, after accusing him and his companions of carrying beef in his bags, was made up of about 20 people, Junaid's relatives have said.

Junaid Khan was traveling home from Delhi to his village of Ballabgarh in Haryana on Thursday with his brothers when the mob turned on them.

Around 20 men pulled out their knives and attacked the brothers, hurling anti-Muslim comments and claiming that one of the packets they were carrying contained beef, Junaid's brother, Haseeb Khan, had said.

On Tuesday, Haseeb was shown security camera footage of three men riding a bike in the village where Junaid was thrown off the train, about 30 kms from Delhi. One of the bikers had a bloodied bandage wrapped around his head, which led the police to believe he may be linked to the deadly assault.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has described Junaid Khan's killing as 'extremely painful and shameful' and said the government will not tolerate such attacks.

Tags: haryana lynching, junaid khan, muslim teenager killed, mob attack, eid
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




