Nation, Current Affairs

GJM supporters set ablaze GTA office, ransack panchayat office

PTI
Published Jun 28, 2017, 1:03 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2017, 1:03 pm IST
The police and security forces were patrolling the streets and keeping a tight vigil on all entry and exit routes.
Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supporters during their protest in Darjeeling. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supporters during their protest in Darjeeling. (Photo: File/PTI)

Darjeeling: A day after violence returned to the Darjeeling hills, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supporters set ablaze an office of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) on day 14 of the indefinite shutdown on Wednesday.

The office of the GTA's engineering division was torched last night. Protesters also ransacked a panchayat office in Bijanbari area, 25 km from Darjeeling.

The police and security forces were patrolling the streets and keeping a tight vigil on all entry and exit routes.

Barring pharmacies, all shops, schools, colleges were closed and Internet services remained suspended.

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha has plans to take out rallies and burn copies of the GTA accord on Wednesday.

The GTA agreement was signed by the Centre, the state government and the GJM in 2011 following a prolonged unrest in the hills.

The GJM asserted that its 45 members had resigned from the GTA last week and the administrative body had ceased to exist.

Hundreds of GJM activists held a demonstration in Darjeeling on Tuesday and burnt copies of the GTA accord.

Some shirtless GJM workers during the demonstration smashed tubelights on their back leading to injuries.

Activists of the Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the GJM, had threatened to commit self-immolation and launch a fast unto death if the Centre did not pay heed to their demand for a separate state.

GJM activists and pro-Gorkhaland supporters had also set fire to the house of the chairman of a development board in Kalimpong district on Monday night.

Tags: gorkha janmukti morcha, gorkhaland territorial administration, darjeeling unrest
Location: India, West Bengal

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two days to go for AADHAAR-PAN linking; here's how you do it

Representational Image.
 

Fakhar Zaman opens up on MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s reaction post Champions Trophy ton

Fakhar Zaman has admitted that he was shocked to see Virat Kohli applaud his century, but also said that he was disappointed with Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the Indian wicket-keeper did not react to his century.(Photo: AP)
 

John McEnroe refuses to apologise to Serena Williams, comes out with 'a solution'

John McEnroe had said that while he has great respect for Serena, he would place the 23-time Grand Slam winner "like 700 in the world" on the men's circuit. (Photo:AP)
 

Dutch PM Rutte tweets to Modi in Hindi, takes Internet by storm; gets trolled

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte shake hands upon their arrival at the Catshuis residence in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Modi has met his Dutch counterpart during a brief stop in the Netherlands on his way home from meeting President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Phil Nijhuis)
 

Qualcomm steals the Shanghai MWC 2017 with a leaner SD 450, new biometric systems

the SD450 ditches the old 28nm architecture in favour of the flagship class 14nm architecture, which is bound to make it power efficient and manage heat better while boosting performance by up to 30 percent.
 

Google Talk is officially dead

Google introduced Google Talk (Gchat/GTalk) back in 2005, making it one of oldest messaging applications to exist.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

I was assaulted in jail; ready to testify to inmate's death: Indrani Mukerjea

Mukherjea is the prime accused in the sensational Sheena Bora murder case. (Photo: PTI)

Veil, identity of state, says Haryana magazine; Geeta Phogat retorts

A photo caption in a Haryana government magazine describing 'ghoonghat' (veil) as the

Global cyber attack hits India's biggest container port, affects operations

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

To check tax evasion, govt makes Aadhaar a must for PAN

The rules will come into force from July 1, 2017. (Representational Image)

Video: Banners renaming Haryana village to ‘Trump Sulabh Village’ removed

Naming the village after US President Donald Trump is a symboli gesture to promote Indo-US relations. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham