Delhi: 2 men hurl paper missiles inside House, thrashed by AAP MLAs

Published Jun 28, 2017, 5:04 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2017, 5:04 pm IST
One of the two, assaulted in the scuffle, was later seen being taken inside a medical ambulance.
In the note found printed inside the paper rockets, the two men have claimed that they were AAP workers. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
New Delhi: Two unidentified men on Wednesday hurled paper missiles inside the Delhi Assembly House while a session was underway leading to a scuffle in which the duo was allegedly thrashed by some of the AAP legislators in its premises.

The two men, wearing headgear were sitting in the Visitors' Gallery of the House when suddenly they threw paper rockets inside the House and raised 'Inquilab Zindabad' slogans.

Soon after the interruption, the security whisked them away even as AAP lawmakers demanded strict action against the two men for violating the sanctity of the House.

As the two men were being taken away, some of the AAP MLAs including Nitin Tyagi, Amanatullah Khan and Jarnail Singh stepped out of the House amid scenes of uproar and chaos.

As the duo was being taken away by security personnel, some of the AAP MLAs then jumped on to these men and allegedly thrashed them.

The police personnel present in the Legislative Assembly premises then sought to bring the scuffle to an end, which lasted for nearly 30 minutes.

One of the two, assaulted in the scuffle, was later seen being taken inside a medical ambulance.

In the note found printed inside the paper rockets, the two men have claimed that they were AAP workers and took the step as they were unhappy with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party and the alleged "corruption cases" against Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain.

The House was briefly adjourned after the incident and the proceedings were later resumed.

