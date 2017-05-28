Nation, Current Affairs

Would be happy if protesters fire at Army, than throw stones: Bipin Rawat

PTI
Published May 28, 2017, 3:17 pm IST
Updated May 28, 2017, 3:25 pm IST
Defending the human shield incident, he said such innovative ways are needed to fight the 'dirty war' in Kashmir.
Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Srinagar: Indian Army Chief of Staff Bipin Rawat, on Sunday, defended the "human shield" incident in Kashmir and said the unrest in the state needs a composite solution.

"I would have been happy if the protesters were firing weapons at the armed forces instead of throwing stones," he said, speaking of the particular way, the protesters attack the armed forces personnel in the valley.

"When people are throwing stones and petrol bombs at us, I cannot tell my men 'just wait and die'," he said.

"Kashmir needs a composite solution, everybody will have to get involved," Rawat told PTI.

Recently, the successor of Burhan Wani, Sabzar Bhat, was also shot dead by the Indian army. Reports of altercations between the armed forces of two nations have been at an all time high now, with infiltrations bids and ceasefire violations.

Tags: burhan wani, indian army, bipin rawat, stone pelting
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

