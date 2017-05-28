We inherited jungle raj, says Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Breaking his silence on the recent incidents that have put his government in the dock, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that he has inherited the legacy of ‘jungle raj’ from the previous government.

Speaking at a function in Varanasi, late on Saturday night, the Chief Minister said, “This is a very big state, it has a 22 crore population. We inherited a legacy of jungle raj. Criminals were being propped up by the state. It will take some time to set things in order.”

The CM further said that rule of law would remain his priority and he would work to establish it at the earliest. “Ever since the new government has started working, some people are not happy about it and are trying to pull it down,” he said.

He also added that those hatching conspiracies and taking law into their hands will be dealt with sternly. “They will not be spared,” he asserted.