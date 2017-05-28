Constructive criticism strengthens our democracy: Modi on Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing people on Mann Ki Baat on Saturday, said that constructive criticism strengthens the democracy of India.

"It is a very necessary element in the formation of an informed and consciously developed nation," he said.

He also conveyed greetings to the nation on the beginning of the holy month of Islamic calendar, Ramazan.

"Importance is given to prayer, spirituality and charity during this month. We are very lucky that our ancestors made such rituals, that today Indian can be proud of its diversity. The diversity of the nation is our strength," he said in his 32nd 'Mann Ki Baat' address.

The prime minister further said that both theists and atheists co-exist in this country and that we have learnt to co-exist peacefully with each other without any issues.

"Proud that all religions in the world exist in India," he added.

Muslims across the world observe the beginning of the holy month of Islamic calendar, 'Ramazan' from Sunday.

Ramazan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and is observed by Muslims across the globe as the month of fasting.

It is believed that on the 27th day of Ramazan, God revealed the Quran (the Holy book of Islam) to the Prophet Mohammed.

This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

The month lasts around 29-30 days and the Muslims will fast between dawn and dusk.

On the end of the month Eid al-Fitr is celebrated to mark the end of the month, based on the visual sightings of the crescent moon.