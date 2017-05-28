Nation, Current Affairs

Journalists write anything for money, should be thrashed with shoes: Maha minister

PTI
Published May 28, 2017, 11:18 am IST
Updated May 28, 2017, 11:20 am IST
Congress condemned the statement and sought Kamble's dismissal from the state ministry.
Minister of State for Social Justice Dilip Kamble. (Photo: Facebook/Dilip Kamble)
 Minister of State for Social Justice Dilip Kamble. (Photo: Facebook/Dilip Kamble)

Mumbai: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra came in for flak for his remarks against journalists on Saturday.

At an event in Hingoli, Dilip Kamble, minister of state for social justice said, "Journalists write anything for money and they should be thrashed with shoes."

Congress condemned the statement and sought Kamble's dismissal from the state ministry.

"Kamble, who said journalists should be beaten up with shoes and that his party had trained him to do so, should be dismissed from the ministry," MPCC spokesperson Sachin Sawant said.

"People will teach a lesson to such arrogant ministers. Power has gone into their heads," he said.

Responding to the controversy over his remarks, Kamble said in a statement this evening that his comments were directed against those who misused journalism.

"I spoke against the bad elements in journalism. I did not say anything against honest journalists. I have always respected the fourth pillar of democracy and will continue to do so," he said.

Tags: dilip kamble, journalists, bjp leader, devendra fadnavis
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday and were snapped by the shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant-Kriti promote Raabta, Shahid, Shraddha, others snapped
Several Bollywod celebrities were present at the Lonely Planet Travel Awards held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Tamannaah, Pooja, others make a style statement at awards show
Salman Khan launched the trailer of his upcoming film 'Tubelight' in Mumbai on Thursday and was courteous enough to acknowledge the fans who had gathered outside his house. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan launches Tubelight trailer, greets fans outside his house
Karan Johar turned a year older on Thursday and had a grand way of celebrating it with stars from the film industry at his house in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan Johar celebrates his birthday with a star-studded bash
Tiger Shroff shot for a promotional video in Mumbai on Wednesday for the Champions Trophy tournament that is set to begin on the June 1 in England. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger dons Indian jersey, displays cool dance moves for Champions Trophy
Sachin Tendulkar held the premiere of his upcoming biopic 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' in Mumbai for stars of the film industry and other celebrities on Wednesday (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin's film premiere: SRK, Aamir, Bachchans, Ranveer, other stars shine
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

AbRam and Suhana look lovable as Shah Rukh, Gauri enjoy little one’s birthday

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were definitely excited about AbRam's birthday.
 

Samsung responds to Galaxy S8 iris scanner hack issue

(Representational image)
 

It’s India’s turn: An app that pays you for answering surveys

(Representational image)
 

Chinese company to deliver first mountain subway train

(Photo: Representational/AP)
 

Video: Helpless woman gets emotional after colleagues raise money for travel expenses

The video was posted by her colleague Eric Amos and has now gone viral with over 21,000 shares and two million views. (Photo: Facebook/EricAmos)
 

Nepalese creates record by scaling Mount Everest 21 times

Kami Rita Sherpa stood atop the 8,848 metre peak, the world's highest, at 8:15 am. (Photo: Facebook/KamiRita)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jharkhand: Naxals murder villager on suspicion of being police informer

A composite squad of the CRPF, the STF, and the district police has been deployed to conduct search operations to nab the assailants. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Delhi: 14 men beat e-rickshaw driver to death for opposing public urination

An e-rickshaw driver was allegedly beaten to death on Saturday in GTB Nagar after he prevented two students from urinating near Metro station. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Chennai: 3 including woman burnt to death inside a car

Three people, including a woman, were burnt to death inside a car in Chennai's Mahabalipuram on Saturday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Maneka Gandhi praises Centre's move to ban sale of cattle for slaughter

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi (Photo: PTI/File)

After Kejriwal's hospital visit, Mishra alleges Rs 300 cr health 'scam'

Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra addressing the media on Delhi govt's health scam at his residence in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham