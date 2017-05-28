Nation, Current Affairs

Have a bath before you meet Yogi, smell good: UP district admin to Dalits

ANI
Published May 28, 2017, 3:20 pm IST
Updated May 28, 2017, 3:24 pm IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)
Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh): In an outrageous move, the District Administration in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar asked some residents to have a bath before attending a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath so they 'smell good'.

To ensure the instructions were followed, soaps, shampoo and perfumes were distributed among the villagers, who belong to a Dalit community.

The members of the Musahar community were called to attend a vaccination program for the eradication of Encephalitis, a campaign started by the Chief Minister in Kushinagar's Kasiya division.

Five children from the community were to be vaccinated under the campaign from the area.

Ahead of the event, local officials distributed the soaps and shampoos to those attending the event, in order to make them "look clean and smell good."

Ahead of the event that the Chief Minister was going to attend, roads were paved, toilets were fixed overnight and streets were cleaned up in the village.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched Encephalitis vaccination campaign in the state from Mainpur village in Kushinagar.

The drive is being held from May 25 to June 11 and will cover 88 lakh children in 38 districts, for which the Central Government has provided one crore vaccine vials.

Earlier, the administration in Deoria had received much flak for placing air conditioners, sofas and carpets at the house of a Border Security Force (BSF) martyr when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went to his place to give the compensation cheque.

Tags: musahar community, casteism, yogi adityanath, uttar pradesh, dalits
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

