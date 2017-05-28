Nation, Current Affairs

CBSE Class XII results declared; Noida's Raksha Gopal tops with 99.6 per cent

PTI
Published May 28, 2017, 12:31 pm IST
Updated May 28, 2017, 12:31 pm IST
Overall pass percentage is 82 percent, while it was 83 percent last year. Around 11 lakh students have appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exam.
Raksha Gopal of Amity International School, Noida has topped the CBSE Class XII 2017 results with 99.6 percent. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Raksha Gopal of Amity International School, Noida has topped the CBSE Class XII 2017 results with 99.6 percent. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced the examination results of the Senior Secondary Examination (Class 12th).

Raksha Gopal of Amity International School, Noida has topped the CBSE Class XII 2017 results with 99.6 percent. She is an arts student.

Bhumi Sawant De from DAV, Chandigarh is second in the list with 99.4 percent followed by Aditya Jain from Bhawan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh with 99.2 percent and Mannat Luthra from Bhawans Vidya Mandir, Chandigarh with 99.2 percent.

Overall pass percentage is 82 percent, while it was 83 percent last year. Around 11 lakh students have appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exam.

Students can check their results on the official website of the board, cbseresults.nic.in. The result has been announced after much delay due to the controversy with the Marks Moderation Policy.

Earlier on Friday, the CBSE decided to not to move the Supreme Court to challenge the Delhi High Court instructions stating that evaluation for the class 10 and 12 board exams this year should be done as per the grace marks policy.

Aiming to check high cut-offs in colleges, the CBSE had scrapped the moderation policy under which grace marks are given to the students in exams for difficult questions.

In a reply to plea filed by parents and some students, the Delhi High Court earlier instructed the board to follow its 'moderation policy'.

Under the moderation policy, students are awarded up to 15 percent extra marks in certain papers if the questions are deemed to be difficult.

Tags: cbse class 12 results, raksha gopal, topper
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday and were snapped by the shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant-Kriti promote Raabta, Shahid, Shraddha, others snapped
Several Bollywod celebrities were present at the Lonely Planet Travel Awards held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Tamannaah, Pooja, others make a style statement at awards show
Salman Khan launched the trailer of his upcoming film 'Tubelight' in Mumbai on Thursday and was courteous enough to acknowledge the fans who had gathered outside his house. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan launches Tubelight trailer, greets fans outside his house
Karan Johar turned a year older on Thursday and had a grand way of celebrating it with stars from the film industry at his house in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan Johar celebrates his birthday with a star-studded bash
Tiger Shroff shot for a promotional video in Mumbai on Wednesday for the Champions Trophy tournament that is set to begin on the June 1 in England. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger dons Indian jersey, displays cool dance moves for Champions Trophy
Sachin Tendulkar held the premiere of his upcoming biopic 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' in Mumbai for stars of the film industry and other celebrities on Wednesday (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin's film premiere: SRK, Aamir, Bachchans, Ranveer, other stars shine
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

AbRam and Suhana look lovable as Shah Rukh, Gauri enjoy little one’s birthday

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were definitely excited about AbRam's birthday.
 

Samsung responds to Galaxy S8 iris scanner hack issue

(Representational image)
 

It’s India’s turn: An app that pays you for answering surveys

(Representational image)
 

Chinese company to deliver first mountain subway train

(Photo: Representational/AP)
 

Video: Helpless woman gets emotional after colleagues raise money for travel expenses

The video was posted by her colleague Eric Amos and has now gone viral with over 21,000 shares and two million views. (Photo: Facebook/EricAmos)
 

Nepalese creates record by scaling Mount Everest 21 times

Kami Rita Sherpa stood atop the 8,848 metre peak, the world's highest, at 8:15 am. (Photo: Facebook/KamiRita)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP victory in Manipur: Modi vows to fulfil aspirations of Northeast

The Prime Minister asserted that he feels honoured that the saffron party and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) got the historical opportunity to work for the people of Northeast. (Photo: File)

Constructive criticism strengthens our democracy: Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Journalists write anything for money, should be thrashed with shoes: Maha minister

Minister of State for Social Justice Dilip Kamble. (Photo: Facebook/Dilip Kamble)

Jharkhand: Naxals murder villager on suspicion of being police informer

A composite squad of the CRPF, the STF, and the district police has been deployed to conduct search operations to nab the assailants. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Delhi: 14 men beat e-rickshaw driver to death for opposing public urination

An e-rickshaw driver was allegedly beaten to death on Saturday in GTB Nagar after he prevented two students from urinating near Metro station. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham