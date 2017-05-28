Nation, Current Affairs

24 Indians live in prison-like room in Riyadh after 'masters' seize passports

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 28, 2017, 2:13 pm IST
Updated May 28, 2017, 2:13 pm IST
With the onset of the Ramzan month, their movements have been restricted. Some of the men have been reported to be sick.
The prison-like room with a single toilet to be shared by 24 men, is a charity from other Telegus living in Riyadh. (Photo: DC/Representational)  
 The prison-like room with a single toilet to be shared by 24 men, is a charity from other Telegus living in Riyadh. (Photo: DC/Representational)  

Hyderabad:  Twenty-four young men from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha were deceived by their consultants and have since then been suffering in a dingy room in Riyadh for the past two months.

The consultants in Hyderabad processed the youths’ visas projecting them as skilled labourers such as fitters, draughtsmen, and plumbers. Once sent in five batches, the managers washed their hands off any responsibility regarding these youths, said a report in the Mumbai Mirror.

Though shown as skilled workers, ‘masters’ in Riyadh offered these men unskilled jobs like cooking, ploughing, gardening and cleaning after seizing their passports. While speaking to Mirror over phone from Riyadh, one of the youths said, “When we express our inability to do the unskilled jobs, they are asking us to pay 12,600 riyals (nearly Rs 2.2 lakh in Indian currency) each to cancel the work agreement and return our passports”.

The prison-like room with a single toilet to be shared by twenty-four, is a charity from other Telegus living in Riyadh.  

With the onset of the Ramzan month, their movements have been restricted. Some of the men have been reported to be sick.

Tags: skilled workers, unskilled jobs, passports seized
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Lifestyle Gallery

Muslims around the world from Malaysia, Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Phillipines and Pakistan mark the start of Ramadan. (Photo: AP)

Muslims around the world mark the start of Ramadan
Photographer and mom Niki Boon took pictures of her children enjoying their childhood without phones and laptops and other gadgets that they are otherwise addicted to today. (Photo: Facebook/NikiBoonPhotography)

Photographer documents what childhood looks like without technology
The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently jogged past a group of prom-goers and Reddit made hilarious memes out of it. (Photo: Reddit)

Justin Trudeau's photobomb turns into epic photoshop battle
Instagrammar Yahav Draizin gives everyday objects a quirky twist with pop culture characters on his phone. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man give hilarious twist to everyday objects using pop culture
Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes decided to have an unusual photoshoot with her desginated brothers because she didn't have any girlfriends and the photos are really funny. (Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Bride does hilarious photoshoot with 'bros' because she doesn't have girlfriends
Locals celebrate month-long carnival in Nigeria's Lagos with song and dance as an expression of the rich Nigerian culture. (Photo: AFP)

Locals celebrate rich Nigerian culture in Lagos carnival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Donors give thousands to buy drinks for Manchester heroes

UK police. (Photo: AP)
 

AbRam and Suhana look lovable as Shah Rukh, Gauri enjoy little one’s birthday

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were definitely excited about AbRam's birthday.
 

Samsung responds to Galaxy S8 iris scanner hack issue

(Representational image)
 

It’s India’s turn: An app that pays you for answering surveys

(Representational image)
 

Chinese company to deliver first mountain subway train

(Photo: Representational/AP)
 

Video: Helpless woman gets emotional after colleagues raise money for travel expenses

The video was posted by her colleague Eric Amos and has now gone viral with over 21,000 shares and two million views. (Photo: Facebook/EricAmos)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K: Indian Army foils infiltration bid in Poonch, kills Pak intruder

Based on intelligence inputs, an ambush was laid down on Sunday early morning by the troops of the same Sikh Battalion of the Indian Army whose jawans were mutilated by Pakistan operatives recently. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Connect with nature to nurture a better planet: Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)

CBSE Class XII results declared; Noida's Raksha Gopal tops with 99.6 per cent

Raksha Gopal of Amity International School, Noida has topped the CBSE Class XII 2017 results with 99.6 percent. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

BJP victory in Manipur: Modi vows to fulfil aspirations of Northeast

The Prime Minister asserted that he feels honoured that the saffron party and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) got the historical opportunity to work for the people of Northeast. (Photo: File)

Modi welcomes critical analyses of his govt, says it strengthens democracy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham