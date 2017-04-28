UP: BJP lawmaker threatens to 'skin alive' cop for alleged misbehaviour

Lucknow: A BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh has been caught on camera, threatening to “skin alive” a police officer, who had allegedly misbehaved with her regarding a murder investigation.

Priyanka Singh Rawat, the MP from Barabanki, did not show any remorse and went on to justify her action when asked to clarify, according to a report in NDTV.

"I will get all the malai out, khaal bhi khichwa lungi (I will get all the illegal wealth seized, will skin you alive)," Rawat, 31, allegedly shouted at police officer, Gyananjay Singh, for "misbehavior" on the phone.

When questioned about the alleged threat to Singh, an Additional Superintendent of Police at Barabanki, Rawat remained unwavered and did not take back her words.

"They have reaped enough under the previous government. Khaal utaar denge if they do not work properly," Rawat told reporters.

Rawat said Singh had displayed poor attitude when she called him about a murder investigation he was supervising. An argument broke out between the two during the phone conversation and the officer allegedly told the MP that he was the police and he knows what he is doing.

Rawat named the officer at a press conference and warned that the country has Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh.

She also went on to say that only those who perform will stay in the district and strict actions will be taken against those who don’t improve their conduct.

Since the BJP government has taken charge in UP, many lawmakers have been accused of taking law into their own hands under the pretext of following Adityanath’s orders of clean and efficient governance.