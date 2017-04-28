Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court asks Centre to set up Lokpal soon

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Apr 28, 2017, 12:25 am IST
Updated Apr 28, 2017, 2:20 am IST
SC says no justification to keep enforcement of the Act under suspension.
Supreme Court of India
 Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to set up the ‘corruption ombudsman’ Lokpal under the 2013 law without waiting for Parliament approval of the standing committee’s suggestion for amending the law to include leader of single largest party in the place of LoP to be part of the search committee.

A bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Navin Sinha passed this order on petitions filed by Common Cause and Youth for Equality alleging that the Centre was dragging its feet in appointing Lokpal despite enacting the law in 2013 and notifying the same in January 2014.

It said the Lokpal Act as it stands today is an eminently workable piece of legislation and there is no justification to keep the enforcement of the Act under suspension till the amendments, as proposed, are carried out. Writing the judgment Justice Gogoi said if the Lokpal Act, as it exists, is otherwise workable. The bench rejected the Centre’s submission that the law cannot be implemented in the absence of LoP and without amending the law.

Tags: supreme court of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Art student Monami Ohno uses Amazon delivery boxes to make intricately designed 3D objects to practice for her specialisation in 3D Animation. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese artist uses Amazon delivery boxes to make visually amazing 3D objects
The Suwori tribal festival in Assam is celebrated by locals with traditional elephant fights, elephant races, horse race and tug of war. (Photo: AP)

Assamese locals celebrate the Suwori tribal festival with song and dance
American sand artist Jim Denevan creates exceptional art through geometrical designs that need to be viewed aerially to understand the idea behind them. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

Sand artist creates breathtaking designs that can only be understood aerially
Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Artist 'vandalises' dirty vehicles parked on streets to create art
Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe who became popular as Salt Bae after his sprinkling skills went viral recent posted a photo of him casting his vote in the Turkey elections and photoshoppers had a lot of fun with it. (Photo: Reddit)

Salt Bae cast his vote in his signature pose and the Internet couldn't handle it
Coachella is an annual music festival that takes place at the Empire Polo Club where several new artists perform their latest songs to a large crowd. (Photo: AP)

Lady Gaga. Lorde and Kendrick Lamar rock Coachella Music Festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Docs save man after villagers mistake 19 kg tumour for demonic possession

He was in pain for a year as his family locked him up (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwary engage in another war of words in IPL game

Both Gautam Gambhir and Manoj Tiwary have a bit of a history with each other, as they had gotten into a spat during a Ranji Trophy game. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Video: Pakistani comic shows how hilariously similar Indians and Pakistanis are

He was performing at the Indian cultural centre at University of Florida (Photo: Facebook)
 

Salman welcomes his 'tigress' Katrina on Instagram in special way!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.
 

UP: Wedding called off by groom after meat not served in function

The groom Rizvan was scheduled to marry Nagma on Wednesday but his family objected over not serving non-vegetarian food. (Representational image)
 

The perfect diet for women who want to get bigger breasts

Cow's milk and nuts are the way forward (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh told to assess officers’ requirement

Hyderabad High Court

No unauthorised constructions in Andhra Pradesh capital, says Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad HIgh Court

Telangana: Rustic innocence of Gulf workers poses a threat

K.T. Rama Rao

Andhra Pradesh: No coercive methods in acquiring land

Hyderabad High Court

Modi govt releases Rs 19,000 crore for development of J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham