Sukma attack: Naxal video shows weapons stolen

New Delhi: In a first, Maoists have released a video allegedly of the Burkapal massacre in which 25 CRPF personnel were killed on April 24. The graphic video, whose authenticity could not be ascertained, reveals the meticulous planning which went into the encounter.

In the six-minute-long video, which was sent to journalists, a number of Maoist cadres can be seen moving towards CRPF jawans in a unified formation while continuously firing at them with heavy automatic weapons.

The videos also showed Maoist commanders in-structing their cadres to change location and keep firing on the security personnel in a bid to inflict maximum damage. Most of the Maoists are dressed in black, an indication that they were part of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army, the highly-trained armed unit of the Maoists.

The video also confirms what is now in the public domain — that the Maoists escaped with weapons of the slain security personnel.

Naxal video baffles security personnel

In the graphic video, women Naxals can be seen taking away sophisticated weapons and removing bullet-proof vests from the blood-stained bodies of CRPF personnel. The Naxals, however, are not seen mutilating the bodies of the security personnel.

The video captures the intensity of the operation as heavy gun firing can be heard all along while Naxal commanders are giving directions to their armed operatives.

The video has been shot close to the main road which was being provided security cover by the security personnel. The road is seen surrounded by thick forests on both sides from where the Naxals ambushed the security personnel. Security forces are baffled about the reason behind the release of the video.

In the past Naxals have released videos and literature of their training, camps and meetings, but never of a live operation. Officials suspect that this could be part of a strategy to demoralise armed forced in the “red zone”.

Security forces have been instructed to go on an “all-out offensive” and “show results in the next few weeks”.