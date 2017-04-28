Nation, Current Affairs

Sukma attack: Naxal video shows weapons stolen

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 28, 2017, 12:21 am IST
Updated Apr 28, 2017, 3:05 am IST
The video also confirms what is now in the public domain — that the Maoists escaped with weapons of the slain security personnel.
25 security personnel were brutally killed by suspected Naxals in south Sukma region of Chhattisgarh. (Photo: PTI)
 25 security personnel were brutally killed by suspected Naxals in south Sukma region of Chhattisgarh. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a first, Maoists have released a video allegedly of the Burkapal massacre in which 25 CRPF personnel were killed on April 24. The graphic video, whose authenticity could not be ascertained, reveals the meticulous planning which went into the encounter.

In the six-minute-long video, which was sent to journalists, a number of Maoist cadres can be seen moving towards CRPF jawans in a unified formation while continuously firing at them with heavy automatic weapons.

The videos also showed Maoist commanders in-structing their cadres to change location and keep firing on the security personnel in a bid to inflict maximum damage. Most of the Maoists are dressed in black, an indication that they were part of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army, the highly-trained armed unit of the Maoists.

The video also confirms what is now in the public domain — that the Maoists escaped with weapons of the slain security personnel.

Naxal video baffles security personnel
In the graphic video, women Naxals can be seen taking away sophisticated weapons and removing bullet-proof vests from the blood-stained bodies of CRPF personnel. The Naxals, however, are not seen mutilating the bodies of the security personnel.

The video captures the intensity of the operation as heavy gun firing can be heard all along while Naxal commanders are giving directions to their armed operatives.

The video has been shot close to the main road which was being provided security cover by the security personnel. The  road is seen surrounded by thick forests on both sides from where the Naxals ambushed the security personnel. Security forces are baffled about the reason behind the release of the video.

In the past Naxals have released videos and literature of their training, camps and meetings, but never of a live operation. Officials suspect that this could be part of a strategy to demoralise armed forced in the “red zone”.

Security forces have been instructed to go on an “all-out offensive” and “show results in the next few weeks”.

Tags: sukma attack
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Art student Monami Ohno uses Amazon delivery boxes to make intricately designed 3D objects to practice for her specialisation in 3D Animation. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese artist uses Amazon delivery boxes to make visually amazing 3D objects
The Suwori tribal festival in Assam is celebrated by locals with traditional elephant fights, elephant races, horse race and tug of war. (Photo: AP)

Assamese locals celebrate the Suwori tribal festival with song and dance
American sand artist Jim Denevan creates exceptional art through geometrical designs that need to be viewed aerially to understand the idea behind them. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

Sand artist creates breathtaking designs that can only be understood aerially
Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Artist 'vandalises' dirty vehicles parked on streets to create art
Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe who became popular as Salt Bae after his sprinkling skills went viral recent posted a photo of him casting his vote in the Turkey elections and photoshoppers had a lot of fun with it. (Photo: Reddit)

Salt Bae cast his vote in his signature pose and the Internet couldn't handle it
Coachella is an annual music festival that takes place at the Empire Polo Club where several new artists perform their latest songs to a large crowd. (Photo: AP)

Lady Gaga. Lorde and Kendrick Lamar rock Coachella Music Festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Docs save man after villagers mistake 19 kg tumour for demonic possession

He was in pain for a year as his family locked him up (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwary engage in another war of words in IPL game

Both Gautam Gambhir and Manoj Tiwary have a bit of a history with each other, as they had gotten into a spat during a Ranji Trophy game. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Video: Pakistani comic shows how hilariously similar Indians and Pakistanis are

He was performing at the Indian cultural centre at University of Florida (Photo: Facebook)
 

Salman welcomes his 'tigress' Katrina on Instagram in special way!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.
 

UP: Wedding called off by groom after meat not served in function

The groom Rizvan was scheduled to marry Nagma on Wednesday but his family objected over not serving non-vegetarian food. (Representational image)
 

The perfect diet for women who want to get bigger breasts

Cow's milk and nuts are the way forward (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh told to assess officers’ requirement

Hyderabad High Court

No unauthorised constructions in Andhra Pradesh capital, says Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad HIgh Court

Telangana: Rustic innocence of Gulf workers poses a threat

K.T. Rama Rao

Andhra Pradesh: No coercive methods in acquiring land

Hyderabad High Court

Modi govt releases Rs 19,000 crore for development of J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham