Nation, Current Affairs

Jet Airways passenger tweets to Modi, claims Delhi-bound flight hijacked

PTI
Published Apr 28, 2017, 9:17 am IST
Updated Apr 28, 2017, 9:17 am IST
The Delhi-bound flight 9W355 - carrying 176 people on board, including 8 crew members - was diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather at Delhi.
Image by @nitinvarma5n, who tweeted to Modi claiming the flight was hijacked. (Photo: File)
 Image by @nitinvarma5n, who tweeted to Modi claiming the flight was hijacked. (Photo: File)

Jaipur: A Jet Airways passenger on Thursday tweeted that he suspected a Delhi-Mumbai flight had been hijacked, sending security agencies into tizzy at the airport in Jaipur.

The Delhi-bound flight 9W355 - carrying 176 people on board, including 8 crew members - was diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather at Delhi.

Soon after the aircraft landed here, security agencies carried out a thorough check and the passenger who tweeted the message was offloaded.

The passenger, who was travelling from Mumbai, tweeted in the morning saying, "@narendramodi sir we have been in Jet Airways flight for past 3 hrs, looks like hijacked, please help 9W355".

In a statement, a Jet Airways spokesperson said a passenger tweeted a message involving a security threat necessitating activation of the security protocol.

"The information was promptly shared with the concerned authorities including the CISF, and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and local law enforcement agencies in line with Standard Operating Procedures," he said.

According to the spokesperson, the concerned guest was subsequently offloaded for questioning by security agencies at Jaipur, owing to diversion of the flight.

After the plane landed, the aircraft was checked before it took off to Delhi.

It could not be immediately ascertained what further action was taken with respect to the passenger.

Acting JIA director M P Bansal told PTI that five Jet Airways and one Oman Air flight coming from different locations which were supposed to land in New Delhi were diverted to Jaipur airport due to bad weather conditions.

Tags: jet airways 9w355, jet airways hijack, narendra modi, nitin verma
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

Lifestyle Gallery

Art student Monami Ohno uses Amazon delivery boxes to make intricately designed 3D objects to practice for her specialisation in 3D Animation. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese artist uses Amazon delivery boxes to make visually amazing 3D objects
The Suwori tribal festival in Assam is celebrated by locals with traditional elephant fights, elephant races, horse race and tug of war. (Photo: AP)

Assamese locals celebrate the Suwori tribal festival with song and dance
American sand artist Jim Denevan creates exceptional art through geometrical designs that need to be viewed aerially to understand the idea behind them. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

Sand artist creates breathtaking designs that can only be understood aerially
Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Artist 'vandalises' dirty vehicles parked on streets to create art
Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe who became popular as Salt Bae after his sprinkling skills went viral recent posted a photo of him casting his vote in the Turkey elections and photoshoppers had a lot of fun with it. (Photo: Reddit)

Salt Bae cast his vote in his signature pose and the Internet couldn't handle it
Coachella is an annual music festival that takes place at the Empire Polo Club where several new artists perform their latest songs to a large crowd. (Photo: AP)

Lady Gaga. Lorde and Kendrick Lamar rock Coachella Music Festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA's Cassini shares first view from inside Saturn's rings

Saturn's atmosphere seen closer than ever before was captured by NASA's Cassini spacecraft during its first Grand Finale dive past the planet on April 26 and released on April 27, 2017. (Photo: NASA)
 

Docs save man after villagers mistake 19 kg tumour for demonic possession

He was in pain for a year as his family locked him up (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwary engage in another war of words in IPL game

Both Gautam Gambhir and Manoj Tiwary have a bit of a history with each other, as they had gotten into a spat during a Ranji Trophy game. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Video: Pakistani comic shows how hilariously similar Indians and Pakistanis are

He was performing at the Indian cultural centre at University of Florida (Photo: Facebook)
 

Salman welcomes his 'tigress' Katrina on Instagram in special way!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.
 

UP: Wedding called off by groom after meat not served in function

The groom Rizvan was scheduled to marry Nagma on Wednesday but his family objected over not serving non-vegetarian food. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Mango buyers wary as they fear use of carcinogens for ripening

Compared to last year, prices have come down by around 20 per cent in the open market. In fact HOPCOMS is providing us a better deal. Sellers are complaining there are no buyers for mangoes.

Bengaluru: Traffic curbs at IOC flyover in Banaswadi

BBMP

Bengaluru: Use Jakkur clean up model for Bellandur lake, says expert

Underlining that encroachments on the lake beds, the stormwater drains leading to them and their buffer zones should be removed to conserve them.

Karnataka: 3 held for extracting tiger’s teeth

Tiger teeth recovered from the arrested

Bengaluru eateries score low on hygiene

Around 20 days back state Food Safety Authority had opened a Whatsapp food complaint group, which received 28 complaints against food handlers, hotels and small shops. For representation only
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham