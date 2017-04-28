 BREAKING !  :  (File photo/Representational) AP: 13 drown as boat capsizes in Anantapuramu's stream
 
Jawans made puppets, should be give shoot at sight orders: Wife of Sukma martyr

ANI
Published Apr 28, 2017, 8:22 pm IST
Updated Apr 28, 2017, 8:23 pm IST
'They have been provided guns, but if they can't use it then what is use of giving them guns,' she said.
Kiren, the wife of late CRPF personnel Surender, who was killed in the attack by Naxals in Chhattisgarh. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Kiren, the wife of late CRPF personnel Surender, who was killed in the attack by Naxals in Chhattisgarh. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Mandi: The wife of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, who lost his life in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, on Friday demanded that paramilitary personnel be given shoot at sight orders to tackle left wing extremism.

Kiren, the wife of late CRPF personnel Surender, told ANI that the government should give shoot at sight orders for those deployed in Naxal and terror prone areas.

"When they (Maoists and terrorists) will be killed, then their families will realise the pain which I am going through," said Kiren.

Referring to an incident in Kashmir wherein a CRPF personnel didn't use his gun despite being slapped by Kashmiri miscreants, Kiren said, "The jawans have been made puppets. The government should give jawans the powers to use the guns. They have been provided guns, but if they can't use it then what is use of giving them guns. It would have been better if they were not provided guns."

She thanked cricketer Gautam Gambhir who announced that he would to bear the educational expenses of the children of CRPF soldiers who were killed in Sukma attack. 

