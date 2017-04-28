Cong creating hurdles, development won't stop even if I lose my life: KCR

Warangal: Coming down heavily on the Congress, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday alleged that leaders of the Opposition party are creating hurdles in the path of development by taking various projects to courts.

Congress leaders were worried when the state government completed the 'Bhakta Ramadasu irrigation project' in Khammam district in a record 10 months, the TRS chief said.

"If KCR completes Kaleswaram (irrigation project) with the same speed, north Telangana would see prosperity. If Palamuru lift irrigation project is completed with the same speed, Mahabubnagar and Ranga Reddy district would see prosperity...

"Then, who will vote for us (Congress), what will be our political life? So they are trying to stall that politically. They are trying (to) obtain (court) stay (on project works). They are going to green tribunal," he said.

Rao was addressing a massive public meeting organised in Warangal on the occasion of the 16th anniversary of TRS.

Lashing out at Congress leaders, he alleged that they did not show spine when their chief ministers YS Rajasekhara Reddy and N Kiran Kumar hurt the interests of Telangana in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

People should question leaders of Congress about their "attitude", Rao said.

Comprehensively talking about the numerous development initiatives taken after TRS formed the government in 2014, he vowed not to let development stop at any cost.

"I will not let development stop even it meant losing my life as long as I have your support," he said.

The CM said that power situation has improved in the state, farm loans have been waived, sheep and fishlings were being distributed on a massive scale to improve rural economy during the last three years since the government assumed office.

The TRS government would provide Rs 4,000 per acre towards farm expenses to all farmers for both Kharif and Rabi crops by organising them into associations and federations, he said.