Nation, Current Affairs

AIADMK feud spills onto Wikipedia, names of gen secy, leader changed

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 28, 2017, 1:57 pm IST
Updated Apr 28, 2017, 1:59 pm IST
The AIADMK Wikipedia page was blocked from further editing on Thursday evening due to 'persistent vandalism'.
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palanisamy (left) and AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma faction leader O Panneerselvam (right). (Photo: File)
Chennai: The ongoing dispute within the two factions of the AIADMK spilled on to the Wikipedia page of the party on Thursday, as changes in the section on office-bearers, particularly related to AIADMK (Amma) chief VK Sasikala and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, were made several times.

According to a report, the AIADMK page was blocked from further editing on Thursday evening due to “persistent vandalism”, said the report.

Changes in the names of party leader, party president and general secretary were made frequently on the page, purportedly from the morning. The edit history showed Panneerselvam as the party leader as well as the general secretary, said the report.

The general secretary section was later updated with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy’s name and was replaced by Sasikala sometime later. Further edits, around 2 pm, showed Panneerselvam as the AIADMK leader and Madusudanan as the party president.

The post of the general secretary was also edited with “In Jail”, referring to Sasikala. It was further updated with the name of former CM J Jayalalithaa.

The designations on the page were changed again around 9 pm with Panneerselvam as the party leader and Palanisamy as the party president and general secretary.

The changes to the page were made even as the two factions of the AIADMK maintained that there were no more differences between the two camps, and they would soon be holding talks to reunite the party.

Tags: aiadmk, sasikala, o pannnerselvam, aiadmk wikipedia
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

