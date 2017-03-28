Nation, Current Affairs

We are being unfairly targeted: Uttar Pradesh meat traders

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | AMITA VERMA
Published Mar 28, 2017, 2:51 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2017, 2:51 am IST
In Agra, the stock of raw non-vegetarian food items fell rapidly during the day.
UP Chief Minister Aditya Nath Yogi during an inspection of Gomti Riverfront, a ‘dream’ project of the Akhilesh Yadav government, in Lucknow on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 UP Chief Minister Aditya Nath Yogi during an inspection of Gomti Riverfront, a ‘dream’ project of the Akhilesh Yadav government, in Lucknow on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Meat traders in Uttar Pradesh alleged they were being targeted despite having licences and all permissions in order. “We have decided to intensify the stir from Monday. All meat shops have downed their shutters and fish sellers are also supporting us. The indiscriminate crackdown on slaughter houses has rendered thousands jobless,” said Mubeen Qureshi, who heads the Bakra Gosht Vyapar Mandal.

Reports from several districts said goat meat was not easily available, while chicken was being sold in a few shops. In Lucknow, most shops selling mutton downed their shutters. Chicken, eggs and fish, however, were being sold after the UP health minister’s clarification that action was being taken only against illegal abattoirs. “We are acting only against illegal abattoirs. Licenced slaughter houses are requested to stick to the norms,” he told reporters, making it clear no orders have been issued to take action against any shop selling chicken, fish or eggs. “They need not fear,” he added.

The Akbari Gate locality of Old Lucknow area saw a few shops opening to sell their remaining stock, while many others decided not to open.

In eastern UP, shortage of meat, specially mutton, was reported from various places. In Ballia, people faced a shortage of chicken and fish as well. Licenced shops were allowed to sell meat in Allahabad and Bahraich, where the sale of fish and eggs was normal.

In Agra, the stock of raw non-vegetarian food items fell rapidly during the day. No sale of mutton was reported.

Tags: adityanath yogi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Steve Smith caught abusing Murali Vijay in Dharamsala Test

Steve Smith appeared to have hurled abuses at members of the Indian cricket team, mainly Murali Vijay, during the Dharamsala Test. (Photo: PTI)
 

This new WhatsApp update could once again annoy you

WhatsApp even re-added its basic text based status update feature following a backlash from users who complained about its removal.
 

Bowlers dismantle Australia in Dharamsala, India set for series win

It was a valiant effort by the Indian bowling unit to dismiss all Australian batsmen on a supposedly batting-friendly pitch and a performance which has put India right on top to win back the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Ajinkya Rahane pulls off a stunner in slip cordon

Ajinkya Rahane and Wriddhiman Saha celebrate the wicket of Peter Handscomb. (Photo: BCCI)
 

The real reason why most men like having sex more in the morning

The testosterone levels are at their highest in mornings (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Take a tour of Tirupati temple on TV

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bikaner rape case: Girl quit school years ago, claims false, says Raj Minister

Representational image (Photo: File)

No legal slaughterhouse is being targetted in UP: Naidu

Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: File)

Attempted suicide no longer a crime, LS passes Mental Healthcare Bill

Representational image (Photo: File)

Special Assembly session soon on quota for STs, Muslims: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (Photo: File)

Cong leader shot dead by Arunachal deputy speaker's son

Representational image (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham