We are being unfairly targeted: Uttar Pradesh meat traders

Lucknow: Meat traders in Uttar Pradesh alleged they were being targeted despite having licences and all permissions in order. “We have decided to intensify the stir from Monday. All meat shops have downed their shutters and fish sellers are also supporting us. The indiscriminate crackdown on slaughter houses has rendered thousands jobless,” said Mubeen Qureshi, who heads the Bakra Gosht Vyapar Mandal.

Reports from several districts said goat meat was not easily available, while chicken was being sold in a few shops. In Lucknow, most shops selling mutton downed their shutters. Chicken, eggs and fish, however, were being sold after the UP health minister’s clarification that action was being taken only against illegal abattoirs. “We are acting only against illegal abattoirs. Licenced slaughter houses are requested to stick to the norms,” he told reporters, making it clear no orders have been issued to take action against any shop selling chicken, fish or eggs. “They need not fear,” he added.

The Akbari Gate locality of Old Lucknow area saw a few shops opening to sell their remaining stock, while many others decided not to open.

In eastern UP, shortage of meat, specially mutton, was reported from various places. In Ballia, people faced a shortage of chicken and fish as well. Licenced shops were allowed to sell meat in Allahabad and Bahraich, where the sale of fish and eggs was normal.

In Agra, the stock of raw non-vegetarian food items fell rapidly during the day. No sale of mutton was reported.