Nation, Current Affairs

Video: Mob thrashes African man with steel dustbin at Greater Noida mall

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 28, 2017, 1:34 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2017, 1:51 pm IST
The victim is seen on the floor trying to block the blows. No one in the video is seen trying to stop the attack or help the victim.
The incident happened in Ansal Mall at Greater Noida. (Photo: Screengrab)
 The incident happened in Ansal Mall at Greater Noida. (Photo: Screengrab)

Noida: A disturbing video has emerged on a social media platform, which shows a group of people thrashing an African-origin man with a steel dustbin. Several instances of racist attacks on Africans in Greater Noida have been reported earlier.

The victim was seen on the floor of Ansal Plaza in Greater Noida, trying to block the series of blows from the mob that continuously assaulted him. No one in the video is seen trying to stop the attack or help the victim.

The video was recorded on a mobile phone and was shared by Association of African students in India on Facebook. It was shared on Tuesday with a caption that reads “happening live in Ansal Plaza, Greater Noida”.

Earlier on Monday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had spoken to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the alleged attack on African students in Noida after a foreign student pleaded with her for swift action, saying living in the area was becoming a "life threatening" issue.

The attackers were holding a protest march over a teenage boy’s death because of suspected overdose of drugs.

The protest march suddenly turned violent as locals accused Nigerian students living in the area of drugging the Class 12 student Manish Khari, who died of a cardiac arrest on Saturday.

According to reports, hundreds of protesters were shouting slogans and suddenly attacked the Nigerians, who were shopping in the area. The police had to baton-charge protesters to control the situation. Some injured Nigerians were admitted to a hospital.

Five Nigerian students were also picked by the police for their role in the death of the class 12 student reportedly due to drug overdose.

There have been several attacks on Africans in and around Delhi. In May last year, a 29-year-old Congolese national was bludgeoned to death by three men, two of them with past criminal records, in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj after an argument over hiring of an auto-rickshaw.

Tags: african students attacked, nigerians, video
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida

Related Stories

Image for representational purpose only

Over a dozen African nationals attacked in South Delhi

It is learnt locals objected to the “free lifestyle” of these men and women who stayed in the area.
28 May 2016 12:32 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Indonesians mark Balinese Hindu New Year with day of silence on Nyepi
US President Donald Trump welcomed trucking CEO's and driver in a rather interesting way by driving in with an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet had their fun with the picture. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump drives an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet is having fun
Art empowers us to create a world that isn’t fettered by laws of nature. Istanbul-based artist Huseyin Sahin expertly layers multiple shots using his Photoshop skills to come up with the most breath-taking images. (Photo: Instagram/ @art.side)

Visual artist blends reality with fantasy using photoshop
Baby spa in Perth is a hydrotherapy treatment for babies started by Indian-origin Anita and Kavita. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These toddlers at the spa is the most adorable thing you will see today
People from around the world in India, Turkey and Germany gather in their neighbourhoods for Navroz - the celebrations of the New Year with costumes, song, dance and family. (Photo: AP/AFP/PTI)

Navroz celebrations from around the world
Turkish photographer Aydin Buyuktas uses different photography skills like drone snapping to create mind-boggling photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Photographer uses drone snapping to create surreal scenarios
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Reason why this Bengaluru man hasn't paid his water bills will blow your mind

The senior scientist and his family of four have been easily living on 400 litres of water every day and also have excess water in times of droughts. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Love has no gender: Sapna Bhavnani reacts on lip-lock video with VJ Bani

This is not the first time Sapna, along with Bani, has accepted that love is something that unites everyone.
 

I'm a little lost, need to surrender myself to good work: Sunil pens a heartfelt note

Sunil Grover
 

Steve Smith apologises for 'letting emotions slip' after ill-tempered tour

Steve Smith commended India on the their brilliant performance during the topsy-turvy series, that has had everyone on the edge of their seats. (Photo: PTI)
 

India thrash Australia in Dharamsala Test cricket match to win Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Indians owed their win to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who starred with both bat and ball, top-scoring with 63 runs in the first innings before taking three wickets with his left-arm spin during Australia's short-lived second knock. (Photo: AP)
 

Throwback video of KJo admitting to being nepotistic will leave him embarrassed

Kangana sure has had the final laugh on this one.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Civilian killed, 4 injured in firing during encounter in J&K’s Budgam

Representational image

SC to hear pleas against ban of liquor shops along highways

Representational image

After UP, Jharkhand govt orders closure of illegal abattoirs within 72 hours

A man chops meat at a meat shop. (Photo: AP)

‘Muslim personal law outside realm of judiciary’: AIMPLB on triple talaq

Representational Image

In highest single day collection post note ban, Tirupati temple hundi nets Rs 4.75 cr

Tirupati temple
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham