There’s new prasadam in town, burgers, brownies at Tamil Nadu temple

Jaya Durga Peetham in Padappai is giving payasam a miss for brownies, burgers and salads.
Worshippers have to simply insert a token and they can get their brownies and burgers.
Chennai: The 'prasadam' in Indian temples are known to be some of the best eaten by devotees after prayers and mostly they are laddoos and pedhas of different forms. A temple in Chennai is however breaking the general notion and is serving devotees with international tastes.

Jaya Durga Peetham in Padappai is giving payasam a miss for brownies, burgers and salads. The menu and food is certified by FSSAI, and has an expiry date printed on them. The temple has gone a step further by actually installing vending machines within the premises that dispense food.

Worshippers have to simply insert a token and they can get their brownies and burgers. The temple also gives cracker sandwiches and tomato cherry salads.

If you thought that was path-breaking, the temple also offers "birthday cake prasadam" for devotees on their birthday. The officials say it works really well for the older people as it adds a special touch when it comes from the temple.

