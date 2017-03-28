Supreme Court seeks effective options to pellet guns

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday suggested to the Centre to consider using more effective technical means to deal with agitations in Jammu and Kashmir rather than using pellet guns during unrest.

A Bench of Chief Justice J.S. Khehar and Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Sanjay Kishan Kaul gave this suggestion to the Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi and asked him to weigh in the disadvantages of using pellet guns on students as it concerns life and death of human beings.

Pellet guns were used in Kashmir during the unrest last year following the death of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani.

The Bench also expressed concern over injuries suffered by minors involved in protests in the Kashmir Valley and asked the government what action has been taken by it against their parents.