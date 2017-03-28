Nation, Current Affairs

Pushpak Express was the target: Bhopal-Ujjain train blast accused to NIA

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 28, 2017, 6:57 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2017, 7:08 pm IST
They had travelled on the Pushpak on March 6, the previous night of the incident, looking to plant the explosive.
The accused had decided at the last moment to place the explosive on the passenger train that was waiting to leave for Ujjain. (Photo: FIle/PTI)
 The accused had decided at the last moment to place the explosive on the passenger train that was waiting to leave for Ujjain. (Photo: FIle/PTI)

New Delhi: Two of three arrested in connection with the blast on Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train earlier this month have revealed to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that their intended target was the Lucknow-Bhopal Pushpak Express.

According to an Indian Express report, they had travelled on the Bhopal-bound train on March 6, the previous night of the incident.

Two of the arrested, Atif Muzaffar and Syed Mir Hussain, had told NIA that they had travelled in the Pusphak Express with an explosive-filled bag but were not able to plant it due to heavy crowd and ‘alert passengers’.

The report also stated that they got off at the Bhopal railway station on the morning of March 7, after failing to plant the bomb in the train. Atif and Mohammad Danish, the third arrested, had decided at the last moment to place the explosive on the passenger train that was waiting to leave for Ujjain.

“After their failure to plant the bomb on the Pushpak Express, they got desperate. They managed to get into the last coach of the Bhopal-Ujjain train that was about to leave the station, left the bag filled with explosives and got off”, the IE quoted its sources as saying. The explosion had injured 10 people.

Atif, Syed and Danish had been arrested in Pipariya in Hoshangabad district, while a fourth, Saifullah, died in a gunfight with Uttar Pradesh anti-terror squad in the outskirts of Lucknow.

After interrogation, the NIA learnt that the four had met each other in December 2015 and had decided to form a ‘jihad’ two months later.

“They rented a room in Lucknow where they gave themselves “code” names — Jiya Abu Ibrahim for Atif; Jafar Abu Ismail for Danish; Ali Abu Makaiel for Saifullah; and, Hamza Abu Waqas for Hussain,” the IE quoted its sources as saying.  They had also used the code names to interact with each other.

The four had also tried to get into Pakistan or Bangladesh for a year, from February 2016 to February 2017. They also travelled to Kerala to ‘explore ways of migrating to the Caliphate’.

Tags: bhopal-ujjain train blast, pushpak express, nia
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ask Cheteshwar Pujara’s wife Puja if she wants him to take a break, says KL Rahul

KL Rahul, who had scored six fifties in this series, chipped in as soon as Pujara completed what he had on his mind, saying: “You should ask Pujara’s wife if she wants Pujara to take a break. She will be the best one to tell that.” (Photo: BCCI)
 

Friendship with Australians is over, says Virat Kohli after India’s series win

"The thing I said before the first Test (with him being friends with Australians), that has certainly changed and you won't hear me say that ever again, said Virat Kohli in the press conference after India's series-clinching win against Australia in Dharamsala. (Photo: AP)
 

Couples are transforming their sex life with a 5-minute daily ritual

A lot of people said they were aroused quickly after this (Photo: YouTube)
 

Stem cells from fat injected in penis help men overcome erectile issues

The procedure is a simple alternative for medicines and implants (Photo: AFP)
 

These witty tweets accurately describe how sex changes in your 30s

Having great sex and looking sexy are two different things (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Reason why this Bengaluru man hasn't paid his water bills will blow your mind

The senior scientist and his family of four have been easily living on 400 litres of water every day and also have excess water in times of droughts. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Greater Noida DM refuses to declare attack on Nigerians as hate crime

People holding a protest against African nationals over the death of a teenager allegedly due to drug supplied by Nigerians, in Greater Noida on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Not averse to Rajinikanth visiting Sri Lanka when situation improves: VCK

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said that Rajinikanth can meet the Tamils any day in Sri Lanka but only after the situation of its various regions affected by the 2009 war improves there. (Photo: File)

K’taka Congress mulls naming subsidised food canteens after Indira Gandhi

As the Chief Minister made a reference about the canteens, calling it 'Namma Canteens' as mentioned in the budget speech, some Congress MLAs said 'it is Indira Canteens'. (Photo: File)

CM Palaniswami reviews drought relief measures in TN

The Chief Minister reviewed the measures in a meeting attended by Municipal Administration and Rural Development Minister S P Velumani, Industries Minister M C Sampath, Revenue Minister R B Udhaya Kumar, Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan and senior government officials. (Photo: PTI)

Woman journalist booked for shooting sting video of Kerala jawan

Mathew was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in an abandoned barrack in Deolali cantonment on March 2. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham