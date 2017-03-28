World, America

Donald Trump invites Narendra Modi to visit Washington later this year

PTI
Published Mar 28, 2017, 11:37 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2017, 12:23 am IST
Modi was the fifth foreign leader Trump had spoken to on phone after he was sworn-in as the US President on January 20.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Washington: US President Donald Trump has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the outcome of recent state elections and expressed his support to the Indian leader's economic reform agenda, the White House said today. A day after Trump called Modi, the third telephonic conversation after his electoral victory in November last year, the White House said the US President looks forward to hosting the Prime Minister later this year.

"President Donald J Trump spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to congratulate him on the outcome of India's recent state-level elections," the White House said in a readout of the call which took place yesterday.

"President Trump expressed support for the Prime Minister's economic reform agenda and emphasized his great respect for the people of India," it said.

"President Trump also said he looks forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi in Washington later this year," said the statement issued by the White House.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that Trump congratulated Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel yesterday on their electoral victories.

"The president spoke with German Chancellor Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Modi earlier today to congratulate them on their parties' success in recent elections," Spicer said. The two leaders are expected to meet on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Germany in July.

Following the elections, Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party formed the government in four states: Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa. It, however, lost Punjab to main rival Congress.

Merkel's Christian Democrat party easily won an election in the Saarland state on Sunday, dealing an early blow to centre-left hopes of ending her more than decade-long reign. "The two leaders also used the occasion to reflect on the Chancellor's March 17 visit to the White House. The President said he looked forward to visiting Hamburg, Germany for the G-20 Summit on July 7th and 8th," the White House said.

Previously, Modi and Trump talked by phone on January 24,when they had resolved to stand "shoulder-to-shoulder" in the global fight against terrorism and for defence and security. According to a White House statement then, Trump had "emphasised that the US considers India a true friend and partner in addressing challenges around the world."

Prime Minister Modi was the fifth foreign leader Trump had spoken to on phone after he was sworn-in as the US President on January 20. He had by then spoken to British Prime Minister Theresa May, Canada's Justin Trudeau, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. After Trump's surprise victory in the November 8 elections, Modi was among the first world leaders to congratulate him.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Trump calls Modi, congratulates him on BJP's Assembly election victory

The BJP returned to power in the politically-crucial state of Uttar Pradesh after a gap of 15 years.
28 Mar 2017 12:24 AM

Technology Gallery

Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ask Cheteshwar Pujara’s wife Puja if she wants him to take a break, says KL Rahul

KL Rahul, who had scored six fifties in this series, chipped in as soon as Pujara completed what he had on his mind, saying: “You should ask Pujara’s wife if she wants Pujara to take a break. She will be the best one to tell that.” (Photo: BCCI)
 

Friendship with Australians is over, says Virat Kohli after India’s series win

"The thing I said before the first Test (with him being friends with Australians), that has certainly changed and you won't hear me say that ever again, said Virat Kohli in the press conference after India's series-clinching win against Australia in Dharamsala. (Photo: AP)
 

Couples are transforming their sex life with a 5-minute daily ritual

A lot of people said they were aroused quickly after this (Photo: YouTube)
 

Stem cells from fat injected in penis help men overcome erectile issues

The procedure is a simple alternative for medicines and implants (Photo: AFP)
 

These witty tweets accurately describe how sex changes in your 30s

Having great sex and looking sexy are two different things (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Reason why this Bengaluru man hasn't paid his water bills will blow your mind

The senior scientist and his family of four have been easily living on 400 litres of water every day and also have excess water in times of droughts. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Rights group sue Georgia State for not letting couple name their toddler 'Allah'

The Georgia branch of the American Civil Liberties Union filed suit against the state on March 23. The Georgia branch of the American Civil Liberties Union filed suit against the state on March 23.

Mystery buyer pays USD 2.14 million for Donald Trump’s childhood home in New York

The exterior of a house in the Jamaica Estates neighbourhood of the Queens borough of New York, where President Donald Trump spent his early childhood. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump signs legislation rolling back Barack Obama-era regulations

Trump has made overturning what he deems government over-reach a centrepiece of his first months in office. (Photo: AP)

White US Army veteran faces terror, racism charges over black man's murder

Manhattan District Attorney, Cyrus Vance says James Jackson, 28, 'prowled the streets of New York for three days in search of a black person to assassinate.' (Photo: AFP)

Vandal throws Bible into Colorado mosque, police probe hate crime angle

In this photo, still image from a video surveillance camera, a suspect is shown during the vandalizing of a mosque near Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham