Mob hit us with rods, bricks; no clue why we were attacked: Nigerian victim

ANI
Published Mar 28, 2017, 2:13 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2017, 2:25 pm IST
The victim also claimed that no one helped them or called the police as they were being attacked.
The Nigerian national who was assualted by a mob on Monday (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: The Nigerian national who was assaulted in Greater Noida on Monday, said they had no clue as to what had prompted the attack on them and added that no one helped them or called the police while they were being beaten up.

"We don't know why we were assaulted; the mob hit us with rods, bricks and knives. We asked the people around for help, but not one called the police. Even our college did not help," said a Nigerian national who was attacked.

"Nobody tried to assist us or tried to help. Even earlier, people in my society people used to say that we should leave this country. I have no words for people like this," said another Nigerian national.

Meanwhile, president of the Association of African students Samuel Jack told ANI that Monday's attack was highly racial motivated.

"I think this is barbaric and highly racial motivated attack towards the African students in India. What has happened is false perception and false ideology about African people. We are accused of abductions and murder.. It is a hate crime towards us. We are in touch with the African Union chairperson. We are going to give a detail report and also in touch with the local African media so that we can give information," Jack added.

The incident comes as locals protested following the death of a Class 12 student in Greater Noida's NSG Black Cats Enclave due to suspected drug overdose and five Nigerian students living in the neighbourhood were booked - and later detained - in connection with the case.

The students were later released for lack of evidence. Over 100 locals held a protest at the busy junction demanding that all Africans living in residential colonies in Greater Noida be asked to vacate their rented houses immediately.

Meanwhile, as many as five persons were arrested in connection with the assault on four Nigerian nationals in Greater Noida.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has said that she has spoken to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the attack on four Nigerian students in Greater Noida and he has assured fair and impartial probe into the matter.

"I have spoken to Yogi Adityanath ji Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh about attack on African students in Greater Noida. He has assured that there will be a fair and impartial investigation into this unfortunate incident," Swaraj tweeted.

Swaraj yesterday sought report from the Uttar Pradesh Government over the attack on four Nigerian students, who sustained severe injuries after being assaulted by a group of local residents in Greater Noida's Pari Chowk area.

"I have asked for a report from Government of Uttar Pradesh about the reported attack on African students in Noida," tweeted Swaraj.

Five Nigerian students were also picked by the police for their role in the death of the class 12 student reportedly due to drug overdose.

Nigerian students assaulted in Noida; Sushma speaks to UP CM, seeks report

The attackers were holding a protest march over a teenage boy's death because of suspected overdose of drugs.
28 Mar 2017 9:47 AM
The incident took place around 11.45 pm on Friday

29-year-old Congolese national bludgeoned to death in south Delhi

Eyewitnesses said that the victim screamed for help and even tried to outrun the accused to save himself.
22 May 2016 2:50 AM

Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
These witty tweets accurately describe how sex changes in your 30s

Having great sex and looking sexy are two different things (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Reason why this Bengaluru man hasn't paid his water bills will blow your mind

The senior scientist and his family of four have been easily living on 400 litres of water every day and also have excess water in times of droughts. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Love has no gender: Sapna Bhavnani reacts on lip-lock video with VJ Bani

This is not the first time Sapna, along with Bani, has accepted that love is something that unites everyone.
 

I'm a little lost, need to surrender myself to good work: Sunil pens a heartfelt note

Sunil Grover
 

Steve Smith apologises for 'letting emotions slip' after ill-tempered tour

Steve Smith commended India on the their brilliant performance during the topsy-turvy series, that has had everyone on the edge of their seats. (Photo: PTI)
 

India thrash Australia in Dharamsala Test cricket match to win Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Indians owed their win to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who starred with both bat and ball, top-scoring with 63 runs in the first innings before taking three wickets with his left-arm spin during Australia's short-lived second knock. (Photo: AP)
Video: Mob thrashes African man with steel dustbin at Greater Noida mall

The incident happened in Ansal Mall at Greater Noida. (Photo: Screengrab)

2 killed, 17 injured in firing during encounter in J&K's Budgam

Representational image

SC to hear pleas against ban of liquor shops along highways

Representational image

After UP, Jharkhand govt orders closure of illegal abattoirs within 72 hours

A man chops meat at a meat shop. (Photo: AP)

'Muslim personal law outside realm of judiciary': AIMPLB on triple talaq

Representational Image
