Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: 1 militant killed in Budgam encounter, 3 civilians die in clash

PTI
Published Mar 28, 2017, 7:34 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2017, 7:34 pm IST
18 others were injured in security forces' action against a large number of protestors who pelted stones on the law enforcing personnel.
Representational image (Photo:File)
 Representational image (Photo:File)

Srinagar: Three civilians were killed in security forces' action against protestors near an encounter site in Budgam district in Kashmir during an anti-militancy operation which ended with the killing of the lone militant.

"One militant has been killed and a weapon has been recovered from the scene of the encounter," an army official said. The encounter has ended, a police official said adding that one para-trooper also sustained injuries.

Three civilians -- all young men in their twenties -- were killed while 18 others were injured in security forces' action against a large number of protesters who pelted stones on the law enforcing personnel allegedly in a vain bid to help the holed up militant escape.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Durbugh area of Chadoora in the early hours of Tuesday following information about the presence of militants in the area, the police official said. He said the search operation turned into a gunbattle after the militant opened firing on security forces. The slain civilians have been identified as Zahid Dar, Saqib Ahmad and Ishfaq Ahmad Wani. All of them had firearm injuries, the official said. Clashes between protestors and security forces were going on till reports last came in, he added.

The trend of civilians assembling near encounter sites and engaging security forces in clashes emerged last year. It has continued even after Army Chief Bipin Rawat warned the youth against interfering in anti-militancy operations and the state administration imposing Section 144 within three-kilometer radius of the encounter site.

Tags: budgam encounter, army, stone pelters
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Technology Gallery

Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ask Cheteshwar Pujara’s wife Puja if she wants him to take a break, says KL Rahul

KL Rahul, who had scored six fifties in this series, chipped in as soon as Pujara completed what he had on his mind, saying: “You should ask Pujara’s wife if she wants Pujara to take a break. She will be the best one to tell that.” (Photo: BCCI)
 

Friendship with Australians is over, says Virat Kohli after India’s series win

"The thing I said before the first Test (with him being friends with Australians), that has certainly changed and you won't hear me say that ever again, said Virat Kohli in the press conference after India's series-clinching win against Australia in Dharamsala. (Photo: AP)
 

Couples are transforming their sex life with a 5-minute daily ritual

A lot of people said they were aroused quickly after this (Photo: YouTube)
 

Stem cells from fat injected in penis help men overcome erectile issues

The procedure is a simple alternative for medicines and implants (Photo: AFP)
 

These witty tweets accurately describe how sex changes in your 30s

Having great sex and looking sexy are two different things (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Reason why this Bengaluru man hasn't paid his water bills will blow your mind

The senior scientist and his family of four have been easily living on 400 litres of water every day and also have excess water in times of droughts. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

T'gana government firm on getting Aseemanand's bail cancelled

Telengana Home Minister N Narasimha Reddy (Photo: File)

Greater Noida DM refuses to declare attack on Nigerians as hate crime

People holding a protest against African nationals over the death of a teenager allegedly due to drug supplied by Nigerians, in Greater Noida on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Pushpak Express was the target: Bhopal-Ujjain train blast accused to NIA

The accused had decided at the last moment to place the explosive on the passenger train that was waiting to leave for Ujjain. (Photo: FIle/PTI)

Not averse to Rajinikanth visiting Sri Lanka when situation improves: VCK

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said that Rajinikanth can meet the Tamils any day in Sri Lanka but only after the situation of its various regions affected by the 2009 war improves there. (Photo: File)

K’taka Congress mulls naming subsidised food canteens after Indira Gandhi

As the Chief Minister made a reference about the canteens, calling it 'Namma Canteens' as mentioned in the budget speech, some Congress MLAs said 'it is Indira Canteens'. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham