Nation, Current Affairs

India terms attack on Nigerian students in Greater Noida as 'deplorable'

ANI
Published Mar 28, 2017, 7:51 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2017, 8:14 pm IST
The MEA spokesperson said that the government is committed to ensuring safety for all foreigners, adding that Africa is a valuable partner.
External Affairs Ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay
 External Affairs Ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay

New Delhi: Terming the Greater Noida incident in which several people of Nigerian origin were injured as deplorable, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay said that law enforcement authorities of the district have made arrests and are investigating this matter.

"The External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the incident," said Baglay.

He said authorities are taking necessary steps to keep the situation under control.

Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar informed Nigerian envoy Sola Enikanolaiye about the steps being taken by local authorities for the safety and security of Nigerian nationals.

"The government is committed to ensuring safety and security of all foreigners in India. People from Africa, including students and youth, remain our valued partners," he said.

Earlier in the day, as many as five persons were arrested in connection with the assault on four Nigerian nationals in Greater Noida.

Swaraj had on Tuesday sought report from the Uttar Pradesh Government over the attack on four Nigerian students, who sustained severe injuries after being assaulted by a group of local residents in Greater Noida's Pari Chowk area.

The incident came as locals protested following the death of a Class 12 student in Greater Noida's NSG Black Cats Enclave due to suspected drug overdose and five Nigerian students living in the neighbourhood were booked - and later detained - in connection with the case.

The students were later released for lack of evidence.

Over 100 locals held a protest at the busy junction demanding that all Africans living in residential colonies in Greater Noida be asked to vacate their rented houses immediately.

Tags: nigerians, attacks on african students, ministry of external affairs, gopal baglay
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

'Gudi Padwa' celebrations create a vibrant milieu of tradition in Mumbai
Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Indonesians mark Balinese Hindu New Year with day of silence on Nyepi
US President Donald Trump welcomed trucking CEO's and driver in a rather interesting way by driving in with an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet had their fun with the picture. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump drives an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet is having fun
Art empowers us to create a world that isn’t fettered by laws of nature. Istanbul-based artist Huseyin Sahin expertly layers multiple shots using his Photoshop skills to come up with the most breath-taking images. (Photo: Instagram/ @art.side)

Visual artist blends reality with fantasy using photoshop
Baby spa in Perth is a hydrotherapy treatment for babies started by Indian-origin Anita and Kavita. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These toddlers at the spa is the most adorable thing you will see today
People from around the world in India, Turkey and Germany gather in their neighbourhoods for Navroz - the celebrations of the New Year with costumes, song, dance and family. (Photo: AP/AFP/PTI)

Navroz celebrations from around the world
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ask Cheteshwar Pujara’s wife Puja if she wants him to take a break, says KL Rahul

KL Rahul, who had scored six fifties in this series, chipped in as soon as Pujara completed what he had on his mind, saying: “You should ask Pujara’s wife if she wants Pujara to take a break. She will be the best one to tell that.” (Photo: BCCI)
 

Friendship with Australians is over, says Virat Kohli after India’s series win

"The thing I said before the first Test (with him being friends with Australians), that has certainly changed and you won't hear me say that ever again, said Virat Kohli in the press conference after India's series-clinching win against Australia in Dharamsala. (Photo: AP)
 

Couples are transforming their sex life with a 5-minute daily ritual

A lot of people said they were aroused quickly after this (Photo: YouTube)
 

Stem cells from fat injected in penis help men overcome erectile issues

The procedure is a simple alternative for medicines and implants (Photo: AFP)
 

These witty tweets accurately describe how sex changes in your 30s

Having great sex and looking sexy are two different things (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Reason why this Bengaluru man hasn't paid his water bills will blow your mind

The senior scientist and his family of four have been easily living on 400 litres of water every day and also have excess water in times of droughts. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K: 1 militant killed in Budgam encounter, 3 civilians die in clash

Representational image (Photo:File)

T'gana government firm on getting Aseemanand's bail cancelled

Telengana Home Minister N Narasimha Reddy (Photo: File)

Greater Noida DM refuses to declare attack on Nigerians as hate crime

People holding a protest against African nationals over the death of a teenager allegedly due to drug supplied by Nigerians, in Greater Noida on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Pushpak Express was the target: Bhopal-Ujjain train blast accused to NIA

The accused had decided at the last moment to place the explosive on the passenger train that was waiting to leave for Ujjain. (Photo: FIle/PTI)

Not averse to Rajinikanth visiting Sri Lanka when situation improves: VCK

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said that Rajinikanth can meet the Tamils any day in Sri Lanka but only after the situation of its various regions affected by the 2009 war improves there. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham