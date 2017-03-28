Nation, Current Affairs

Don't come to India to study if there's no security: African student body prez

PTI
Published Mar 28, 2017, 5:25 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2017, 5:49 pm IST
Alleging that Africans are not safe in the country, he said students shouldn’t come to India to study until they get proper security.
People holding a protest against African nationals over the death of a teenager allegedly due to drug supplied by Nigerians, in Greater Noida on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Claiming that the Greater Noida incident was a "hate crime", the President of an association of African students in India on Wednesday urged students to not come to India for studying until they get better security.

"I urge them (Africans), wherever they are, to stop making India their destination of study until and unless there is proper security," Association of African Students President Samuel Jack said.

"In Greater Noida, they (locals) say that, Africans 'we don't want you to be here anymore'. These are actually hate crimes towards African community. Africans are not secure in this country," he said.

Jack claimed that the alleged attack on African students last night was mobilised by local youths and police have arrested six of them while two others were absconding.

Four Nigerian students were allegedly attacked by residents who took out a candle-light march for a 17-year-old boy who had died last week due to suspected drug overdose.

The boy's parents had alleged that the foreigners had kidnapped him and given him drugs which led to his death.

One of the injured Nigerians alleged that he was assaulted for no reason.

"I don't go to club in this country. I don't drink. They assaulted me for no reason. I don't know what to say. They do not want us to be in this country," he claimed.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said the central government was taking immediate action and that she had spoken to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who had assured her of a fair and impartial investigation into this "unfortunate" incident.

Tags: african students attacked, nigerians, association of african students president
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

