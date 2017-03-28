Nation, Current Affairs

2 killed, 17 injured in firing during encounter in J&K’s Budgam

PTI
Published Mar 28, 2017, 12:48 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2017, 2:01 pm IST
The search operation turned into a gunbattle after militants opened fire on security forces.
Representational image
Srinagar: Two were killed and 17 were injured on Tuesday in security forces' action against stone-pelting protesters near the encounter site in Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district. One of the two killed was a civilian.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Durbugh area of Chadoora in the wee hours following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into a gunbattle after militants opened fire on security forces.

As the security forces were engaged in the exchange of firing with holed-up militants, a large number of protesters started pelting stones at the law enforcing agencies, the official said.

He said one person was hit by a bullet in the neck and rushed to a hospital here. He succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital.

Four others suffered injuries as security forces fired pellet guns and tear smoke shells in a bid to disperse the protesters, the official said.

The gunbattle between security forces and militants was going on till last reports came in, the official said.

Tags: budgam encounter, militants, kashmir encounter
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

