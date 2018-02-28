Smoke in Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's helicopter creates panic

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s helicopter takes off from the helipad at Laxmipalli but not before giving some tense moments to the security and the public on Tuesday.

Adilabad / Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had some tense moments when smoke emanated from a bag inside the helicopter which was ready to fly him to Peddapalli from the helipad at Laxmipalli in Karimnagar on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Rajya Sabha member K. Kesava Rao.

“The smoke emanated from the bag containing a VHF communication set carried by the security personnel. Immediately, the security officer picked it up and threw it outside,” said Commissioner Karimnagar V.B. Kamalasan Reddy.

Other security personnel who were on the ground rushed towards the chopper and took away the bag.

Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy said that the incident occurred after the wireless set kept in the bag heated up and smoke emanated from the gadget.