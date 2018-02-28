India ranked 8th among nations with positive influence on global affairs

Out of 53 per cent Indians who participated in the poll, 47 per cent feel India has a strong and positive influence in the world.

Hyderabad: According to an Ipsos MORI poll of people in 25 countries, India is among the top 10 countries that have a positive influence in global affairs, with Canada clinching the top spot for the second consecutive year.

India stands at the eighth position, surpassing the United States and China. Israel and Iran take the bottom slots.

D.N.V. Kumara Guru, director, external relations at the Indian School of Business, says its Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aggressive plan in engaging with the Indian diaspora spread across the globe and having strong relations with international politicians and diplomacy, that has pushed India’s image on the global front.

However, he says, the image-building was also due to a long-term investment in diplomacy over the years. “With this eighth position, India can claim a voice on an international platform.”