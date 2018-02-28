search on deccanchronicle.com
India had nothing to do with invite to Atwal, 'conspiracy theory' unacceptable: MEA

ANI
Published Feb 28, 2018, 2:56 pm IST
Updated Feb 28, 2018, 3:00 pm IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau received backlash over his wife Sophie Trudeau's photo with convicted Khalistani terrorist.
During Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to India, Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal was invited to dine with him at a formal event hosted by Canadian High Commissioner to India, Nadir Patel. (Photo: File/ANI)
New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said that the 'conspiracy theory' surrounding the invitation to Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal at an event hosted by the Canadian High Commission in Mumbai and New Delhi was baseless and unacceptable.

In response to a query regarding the invitation to Atwal, Official Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "We have seen the recent exchange in the Parliament of Canada regarding two invitations issued to Jaspal Atwal by the Canadian High Commissioner, for functions hosted in honour of the Canadian Prime Minister in India. Let me categorically state that the Government of India, including the security agencies, had nothing to do with the presence of Jaspal Atwal at the event hosted by the Canadian High Commissioner in Mumbai or the invitation issued to him for the Canadian High Commissioner's reception in New Delhi. Any suggestion to the contrary is baseless and unacceptable."

 

During Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to India last week, Atwal was invited to dine with him at a formal event hosted by Canadian High Commissioner to India Nadir Patel. The invite was later rescinded.

Trudeau also received backlash over his wife Sophie Trudeau's photo with convicted Khalistani terrorist.

However, Canadian Member of Parliament (MP) Randeep S Sarai, took the responsibility for inviting Atwal to Trudeau's reception dinner in New Delhi.

Atwal was convicted of the attempted murder of Punjab minister, Malkiat Singh Sidhu, on Vancouver Island in Canada in 1986.

Tags: justin trudeau, jaspal atwal, sophie trudeau, raveesh kumar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




