Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi joins RJD-led grand alliance

Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM) head, Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led grand alliance.

"Today I announce our alliance and our entry into 'Mahagatbandhan'," Manjhi told the media in Patna.

Earlier on Wednesday, Manjhi left the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to enter the grand alliance.

Manjhi made the announcement after meeting RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Yadav said that Manjhi has been close with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and has previously worked with him, indicating that he will be joining Bihar's 'grand-alliance'.