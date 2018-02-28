search on deccanchronicle.com
Karti Chidambaram calls arrest 'political vendetta', says will be vindicated

Cong slams Karti's arrest terming it as Modi government’s 'diversionary tactic' to hide its 'corrupt governance'.
 Karti's chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman was recently arrested from a five-star hotel in Delhi on February 16. (Photo: File)

Chennai: After being arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Chennai airport on Wednesday morning, Karti Chidambaram was produced at CBI court in Delhi in the evening.

Before being taken to the court, Karti told media that the arrest is an "absolute political vendetta". He added that he will be vindicated.

 

The CBI court allowed Karti's advocates to interact with him for 10 minutes inside the courtroom.

During the hearing at Patila Court in Delhi CBI said, "Karti Chidambaram is evasive in his replies and investigation. He made incorrect statements with respect to evidence. All this delays the conclusion of investigation."

Karti, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, was arrested in connection with the INX money laundering case. 

CBI had summoned Karti for questioning earlier but he had sought stay orders from various courts.

He was taken into custody just after he landed from a flight from London.

Soon after the arrest, Karti was put on a Delhi-bound flight and was brought to Delhi at the CBI headquarters where the investigating agency conducted necessary formalities including a medical test before producing him to the CBI court.

Congress leader and Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi will appear for Karti Chidambaram in Delhi's Patiala House Court.

The Congress slammed the arrest of Karti Chidambaram terming it as Modi government’s “diversionary tactic” to hide its "corrupt governance".

“Classical diversionary tactic to hide Scams and Colossal Corruption that is being exposed on a daily basis, be it NiMo+Choksi, DD Jewellers and Rotomac,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted. 

"However, it will not stop the Congress from bringing the truth out to the people,” he added.

Responding to Congress' allegation, BJP leader Sambit Patra said, "I believe no one should consider oneself above the law of country. If corrupt are being jailed and law is taking its own course, I see no reason why any political party should cry vendetta.This is law, not vendetta."

BJP's Subramanian Swamy called Karti's arrest 'a great achievement' and said, "CBI gave him (Karti Chidambaram) a lot of chances but he continued with his lies even after all evidence was presented against him. He will certainly go to jail and chargesheet will be filed by CBI. This is a great achievement."

Karti's chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman was recently arrested from a five-star hotel in Delhi on February 16 and was later sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The ED had earlier claimed that during the course of investigation, it was revealed that Bhaskararaman, a qualified CA, had been assisting Karti to manage his "ill-gotten wealth" in India and abroad.

Also read: Karti Chidambaram's CA sent to 14-day judicial custody in INX media case

Karti's name had cropped up in the case which relates to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted in 2007 for receipt of funds by INX Media when his father and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister during the previous UPA regime.

The ED had alleged that INX Media had deliberately and in violation of the conditions of the approval made a downstream investment of 26 per cent in the capital of INX News Pvt Ltd without specific approval of FIPB, which included indirect foreign investment by some foreign investors, and generated Rs 305 crore foreign direct investment in INX Media Pvt Ltd against the approved foreign inflow of Rs 4.62 crore.

To wriggle out of the situation without any punitive action, INX Media entered into a criminal conspiracy with Karti, the ED has alleged. The FIPB unit of the finance ministry had not only granted illegal approval but also misinformed the investigation wing of Income Tax Department, it had alleged.

(With agency inputs)

Tags: inx media case, karti chidambaram, p chidambaram, money laundering case
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




