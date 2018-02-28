1 dies in Naga poll violence, 75 per cent turnout in Meghalaya

Women show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes during Nagaland Assembly elections, in Dimapur on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: Seventy-five per cent polling was recorded in Nagaland and 67 per cent in Meghalaya in the Assembly polls held on Tuesday in the two northeastern states, Election Commission (EC) officials said.

In last Assembly elections, 90.57 per cent polling was recorded in Nagaland and 89 per cent in Meghalaya.

The final polling per cent is expected to increase in both states as many people were still in queues till the last reports came, an EC official said.

Apart from a few stray incidents of violence, polling was largely peaceful in both the states.

Police said that at least one person was killed and two others were injured when supporters of two political parties clashed during the polling for Nagaland elections on Tuesday.

In another incident, a blast was reported from a polling booth at Tizit village in Mon district about an hour before the voting started.