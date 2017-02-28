Tamil Nadu demands drought funds, full stop to hydrocarbon project

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisami on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and sought Rs 39,565 crore funds for drought and clearance to the bill passed by the Assembly exempting the state from Neet.

Besides, he insisted that ONGC should not proceed with any mining activity in Neduvasal in Pudukottai district without clearance from the state government.

Palanisami requested for early release of funds since the state had already incurred Rs 2,944 crore out of its own funds, including the state disaster response fund of Rs 713 crore. He wanted the release of at least Rs 2,500 crore as an immediate ‘on account’ release from the national disaster response fund. He also pointed out that Tamil Nadu had sought Rs 22,573 crore for relief and restoration measures after the devastating cyclone Vardah and the Centre is yet to provide any assistance.

He also appealed to the Prime Minister to direct the insurance companies to ensure that the insurance claims on crop losses are paid out within three weeks of submitting the yield estimates, based on crop cutting experiments. He also requested for a substantial step-up in the allocation of funds under the National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP) and for speedy release of funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Emphasising on fair and transparent admission policy for medical colleges, the Chief Minister, in his memorandum, demanded such an admission policy for medical colleges. He said Neet would cause grave injustice to students from rural areas and hence approval for Tamil Nadu’s bills seeking exemption from Neet could be accorded so that the Presidential assent could be obtained at the earliest.

He also opposed the proposed national level tests for admission to veterinary colleges and demanded speedy establishment of an AIIMS in Thanjavur.

Palanisami brought the issue of exploration of hydrocarbons in Neduvasal village of Pudukkottai district to the notice of the Prime Minister. He requested the Prime Minister to instruct the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to take any further action in this regard “only after adequate consultation with stakeholders and ensuring that the interests of the farmers are fully safeguarded. It will not be advisable for ONGC to proceed with any mining activity in Neduvasal Village of Pudukkottai district without clearance from the state government”.