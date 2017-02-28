‘Life knocked me down, but will always get up’: Kerala actress on assault

The actress also thanked all the people who supported her through the ordeal.

Kochi: The Malayalam actress who was abducted and assaulted by a gang broke her silence about the incident on Tuesday and said that she would not let bitter experiences deter her from moving ahead.

The actress also thanked all the people who supported her through the ordeal.

"Life has knocked me down a few times, it showed me things I never wanted to see. I experienced sadness and failures. But one thing for sure, I always get up! ThankYouAll #ForTheLove #ForThePrayers," she wrote on Instagram.

Malayalam film actor Prithviraj has shared her Instagram post on his Facebook wall.

The actress, who has also starred in Tamil and Telugu films, was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car for two hours by a group of men on the night of February 17.

Six persons, including prime accused 'Pulsar' Suni and his five accomplices, had been arrested by police in connection with the incident that created an uproar.

The accused had forced their way into the actress' vehicle and later escaped at a busy area here.

Several actors, including Bollywood stars, and politicians had expressed solidarity with the actress and sought stringent action against the culprits.