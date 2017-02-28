Nation, Current Affairs

US shooting: Kuchibhotla's last rites conducted, mourners throng home

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 28, 2017, 2:56 pm IST
Updated Feb 28, 2017, 3:07 pm IST
Gathering at the residence before the last rites, mourners remembered Kuchibhotla for the generous person he was.
A steady stream of visitors thronged the house, offering garlands and placing a wreath on the mortal remains kept in a body freezer, before the last rites. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
Hyderabad: The last rites of Hyderabad techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was killed in a Kansas bar on Wednesday, were performed in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

A large number of people from various walks of life visited Kuchibhotla’s residence in Praneet Nature Bounty colony in Mallampet to pay last respects to him before the last rites, said reports.

A steady stream of visitors thronged the house, offering garlands and placing a wreath on the mortal remains kept in a body freezer.

Gathering at the residence, mourners remembered Kuchibhotla for the generous person he was.

“This should not have happened to the low profile Kuchibhotla family. They are such a quiet family, and mingled with everyone. Colony residents felt proud that Srinivas made it big at a young age,” a woman neighbour of the family recalled according to reports.

Srinivas's wife Sunayana Dumala had accompanied the mortal remains of her husband from Kansas. The body arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Monday night and was taken in a convoy to his residence about 40 km from the Shamshabad airport.

A flower decked hearse van from Mahaprasthanam, the modern crematorium at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, arrived to carry Srinivas’ body, said reports.

Police personnel deployed barricades at the front portion of the house as the crowd increased, and media persons who tried to enter the home were kept away.

BJP national general secretary Muralidhar Rao also visited the home to pay his last respects to Srinivas, and spoke with the family members, said reports.

