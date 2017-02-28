Nation, Current Affairs

Hoax call on bomb blast at Modi rally, youth arrested

PTI
Published Feb 28, 2017, 9:03 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2017, 9:04 am IST
The caller said that there will be a bomb blast in the Mau rally addressed by Modi, said a senior police officer.
The arrested youth allegedly made a hoax call about the possibility of a bomb blast during Modi's rally at Mau in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: Representational Image)
 The arrested youth allegedly made a hoax call about the possibility of a bomb blast during Modi's rally at Mau in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: A 21-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly making a hoax call about the possibility of a bomb blast during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Mau in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The call was received by the Delhi Police's control room, wherein the caller said that there will be a bomb blast in the Mau rally addressed by Modi, said a senior police officer.

The accused identified as Deepak, a native of Devgaon area in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested based on technical surveillance.

Deepak is at present staying at Azadpur in Delhi. He is pursuing BA from School of Open Learning, police said. Two SIM cards and a mobile phone have been seized from his possession, they added.

Tags: narendra modi, bomb hoax call, modi rally

Entertainment Gallery

Some of the winners at the 89th Academy Awards 2017 were excited while some could not hold their emotions as they arrived on the stage to collect their trophies. (Photos: AP)

89th Academy Awards: Winners hold their trophies with pride
There were hits and there were misses as celebrities came all decked up for the 89th Academy Awards held in Los Angeles on Sunday. (Photos: AP)

Oscars 2017: Best dressed and worst dressed at the red carpet
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen at a fashion show held for the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt dazzle on the ramp for noble cause
Numerous Bollywood stars were clicked by shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport and other locations on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer, Ajay, Sidharth, Arjun, other stars flaunt their unique style
Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha and Udit Narayan.

Snapped: Stars at SRK's Yash Chopra Memorial Award ceremony
Bollywood stars were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina, Kangana, Alia, Varun, others spread their glamour around
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana wants UNESCO recognition for Charminar, Golconda

Charminar in Hyderabad.
 

From white to black, Priyanka makes a bold statement at Oscars after-party!

Priyanka Chopra shared the pictures on her Instagram account.
 

Team India undertake trekking to rejuvenate after Australia defeat

Indian players went trekking in the surrounding areas of Pune to reinvigorate their campaign. (Photo: Virat Kohli/Twitter)
 

Now there's marijuana specially designed to trigger orgasms

The marijuana creates a hormonal balance (Photo: Instagram)
 

Virender Sehwag tries to poke fun at Gurmehar Kaur, gets slammed instead

Virender Sehwag’s criticism of Gurmehar Kaur did not go down too well on Twitter. (Photo: AFP)
 

This is how the historic 'Moonlight' goof-up at Oscars took place!

(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lady Shri Ram College faculty backs Gurmehar Kaur, issues statement

Lady Sri Ram Ram College student Gurmehar Kaur, daughter of Kargil martyr Captain Mandeep Singh. (Photo: Facebook)

'Home Guards' providing security to Kargil martyr's daughter: DCW chief

Lady Sri Ram Ram College student Gurmehar Kaur, daughter of Kargil martyr Captain Mandeep Singh. (Photo: Facebook)

'Leave me alone': Gurmehar Kaur withdraws from 'Save DU' campaign

Kargil martyr's daughter Gurmehar Kaur. (Photo: Facebook)

Bengaluru: KIA alternative road closed for repair

The existing katcha road of 1.6 km from Mylanahalli Cross to KIA will be closed for asphalting work and is expected to be ready in three months.

Bengaluru police station gets child-friendly space

Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwar inaugurates the police station at Begur in Bengaluru on Monday. D.K. Suresh, MP, Councilor Anjanappa and MLA Krishnappa, are seen (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham