Hoax call on bomb blast at Modi rally, youth arrested

The arrested youth allegedly made a hoax call about the possibility of a bomb blast during Modi's rally at Mau in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: A 21-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly making a hoax call about the possibility of a bomb blast during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Mau in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The call was received by the Delhi Police's control room, wherein the caller said that there will be a bomb blast in the Mau rally addressed by Modi, said a senior police officer.

The accused identified as Deepak, a native of Devgaon area in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested based on technical surveillance.

Deepak is at present staying at Azadpur in Delhi. He is pursuing BA from School of Open Learning, police said. Two SIM cards and a mobile phone have been seized from his possession, they added.