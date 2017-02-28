Nation, Current Affairs

‘Her father's soul must be weeping’: Rijiju on martyr's daughter Gurmehar

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 28, 2017, 2:22 pm IST
Updated Feb 28, 2017, 2:22 pm IST
The minister, who had slammed Kaur yesterday, said that she is being 'misguided by those who celebrate on bodies of martyrs.'
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Union Minister of State Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday launched a fresh attack against Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur’s posts about the violence at Ramjas College.

Continuing his tirade, Rijiju said her soldier father's soul must be ‘weeping’ on seeing his daughter being ‘misguided’.

"She is a martyr's daughter. His soul must be weeping that his daughter is being misguided by those who celebrate on the bodies of martyrs," Rijiju said to NDTV on Tuesday.

After the clash between ABVP and AISA last week, Kaur had started a ‘Save DU' campaign with a picture of her holding a post that said, “I am not afraid of ABVP.”

The post also showed Kaur saying, “Pakistan did not kill my father. War killed him.” Kaur’s father was killed during the Kargil war in 1999.

Her campaign went viral receiving massive support from students as well as a few politicians. However, she also faced criticism from a few, such as Rijiju. The union minister had earlier wondered who was “polluting” her mind.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “Who’s polluting this young girl’s mind? Strong armed forces prevent a war. India never attacked anyone but a weak India was always invaded.”

He further added, “One should not say things which could demoralise the countrymen and the forces. Everybody has freedom but that does not mean that you raise slogans to weaken the country.”

Tags: kiren rijiju, gurmehar kaur, ramjas clash, anti-abvp campaign, social media
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

