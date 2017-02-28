Kansas shooting: Family receives mortal remains of Srinivas Kuchibhotla

Alok Madasani, left, and his wife Reepthi Gangula hold candles during the prayer vigil held at the Ball Conference Centre in Olathe, Kansas on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Amid tense moments, the body of slain US techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla touched down here on Monday night.

The grief-stricken parents and other family members were at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to receive the mortal remains of the 32-year-old victim of a shooting incident in Kansas City this past week. The body was received by the family here around 10pm.

Andhra Pradesh minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy, TS minister P. Mahender Reddy, TRS MP Ch. Malla Reddy and senior police officials were among those present at the airport to receive the body. The Air India flight from Mumbai that was scheduled to arrive at RGI by 8.45pm landed more than an hour late.

Sunayana Dumala, wife of slain techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla, arrives with his mortal remains at Shamshabad airport on Monday night. (Photo: P. Surendra)

The body was brought from Newark Liberty International Airport to Mumbai Airport, from where a connecting flight took it to the Shamshabad airport. Srinivas’s wife Sunayana and the deceased’s brother studying in the US accompanied the body.

The scene at the airport was emotionally surcharged. A teary-eyed Sunayana responded to the relatives as they consoled her. After the formalities were completed at the airport, the body was taken to an ambulance outside.

The family members and politicians then proceeded to Srinivas’s house at Bachupally, along with the body, for the final rites that will be performed on Tuesday afternoon.

Scores of villagers and relatives crowded the house at Bachupally at night, mourning the tragedy that struck the family. Srinivas’ relatives said the formalities were completed at the Indian consulate in the US at 11.45am on Sunday before the body was taken to the Newark airport, from where an Air India flight took off three hours later.

It was on Wednesday last that Srinivas Kuchibhotla was fatally shot at a local bar and his friend Alok Reddy Madasani injured by 51-year-old Navy veteran Adam Purinton, who also shouted to them, “Get out of my country,” after he reportedly mistook him for immigrants from the Middle East.