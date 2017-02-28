Digvijaya Singh booked for hurting religious feelings with madrassas post

Hyderabad: AICC general secretary Digvijaya Singh was booked by police in Hyderabad on Monday over his alleged post about the madrassas (seminaries) and the RSS-run Saraswati Shishu Mandirs.

Police registered the case under section 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of IPC against the Congress leader.

In his post on a social networking site on February 22, Singh allegedly equated the schools run by the madrssas and RSS, saying that both spread "hatred".

A complaint in this regard was lodged by Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan, said Dabeerpura police inspector C Venkanna Naik.

"We have registered a case under section 295 A of IPC and are investigating," the officer told PTI.