Nation, Current Affairs

Digvijaya Singh booked for hurting religious feelings with madrassas post

PTI
Published Feb 28, 2017, 8:55 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2017, 9:04 am IST
In his post on a social networking site, Singh allegedly equated the schools run by the madrssas and RSS, saying that both spread hatred.
AICC general secretary Digvijaya Singh. (Photo: PTI)
 AICC general secretary Digvijaya Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: AICC general secretary Digvijaya Singh was booked by police in Hyderabad on Monday over his alleged post about the madrassas (seminaries) and the RSS-run Saraswati Shishu Mandirs.

Police registered the case under section 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of IPC against the Congress leader.

In his post on a social networking site on February 22, Singh allegedly equated the schools run by the madrssas and RSS, saying that both spread "hatred".

A complaint in this regard was lodged by Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan, said Dabeerpura police inspector C Venkanna Naik.

"We have registered a case under section 295 A of IPC and are investigating," the officer told PTI.

Tags: digvijaya singh, madrassas, rss
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

World Gallery

Carnival celebrations are in full swing in Spain, and revellers have donned their costumes and masks to mark the occasion. People dressed as the traditional carnival characters 'Zaku Zaharrak,' or old sack, in Basque language, as they take part in a carnival parade in the small Pyrenean village of Lesaka, northern Spain.

In ancient Spanish festival, masked villagers hit anyone who crosses their path
A suspect is in custody after 28 people were injured when a vehicle plowed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans.

Drunken driver ploughs into crowd at New Orleans Mardi Gras parade
One of Washington's most popular residents left town on Tuesday: Bao Bao, the National Zoo's uber-popular young female panda, headed to her new home in China. (Photo: AP)

Bye Bye, Bao Bao: Panda leaves Washington for China
Thousands of protesters turned out Monday across the US to challenge Donald Trump in a Presidents Day protest dubbed Not My President's Day. (Photos: AP)

'Impeach the Liar': Anti-Trump protesters march on Presidents Day
With only a skimpy loincloth to protect their modesty, thousands of men brave freezing temperatures to fight for lucky charms thrown by a priest at Japan's annual Naked Man Festival.

Bare cheek as Japanese men strip off for naked festival
Some joggers weren't joking when they said they were going out for a 'brief run.' In briefs, boxers, bras and bloomers, they ran three-quarters of a mile in a Valentine's Day-related charity event benefiting sick children.

Run for charity: Joggers in bras, panties raise money for sick kids
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana wants UNESCO recognition for Charminar, Golconda

Charminar in Hyderabad.
 

From white to black, Priyanka makes a bold statement at Oscars after-party!

Priyanka Chopra shared the pictures on her Instagram account.
 

Team India undertake trekking to rejuvenate after Australia defeat

Indian players went trekking in the surrounding areas of Pune to reinvigorate their campaign. (Photo: Virat Kohli/Twitter)
 

Now there's marijuana specially designed to trigger orgasms

The marijuana creates a hormonal balance (Photo: Instagram)
 

Virender Sehwag tries to poke fun at Gurmehar Kaur, gets slammed instead

Virender Sehwag’s criticism of Gurmehar Kaur did not go down too well on Twitter. (Photo: AFP)
 

This is how the historic 'Moonlight' goof-up at Oscars took place!

(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lady Shri Ram College faculty backs Gurmehar Kaur, issues statement

Lady Sri Ram Ram College student Gurmehar Kaur, daughter of Kargil martyr Captain Mandeep Singh. (Photo: Facebook)

'Home Guards' providing security to Kargil martyr's daughter: DCW chief

Lady Sri Ram Ram College student Gurmehar Kaur, daughter of Kargil martyr Captain Mandeep Singh. (Photo: Facebook)

'Leave me alone': Gurmehar Kaur withdraws from 'Save DU' campaign

Kargil martyr's daughter Gurmehar Kaur. (Photo: Facebook)

Bengaluru: KIA alternative road closed for repair

The existing katcha road of 1.6 km from Mylanahalli Cross to KIA will be closed for asphalting work and is expected to be ready in three months.

Bengaluru police station gets child-friendly space

Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwar inaugurates the police station at Begur in Bengaluru on Monday. D.K. Suresh, MP, Councilor Anjanappa and MLA Krishnappa, are seen (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham