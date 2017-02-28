Nation, Current Affairs

AIADMK defends Sasikala's election as general secretary

PTI
Published Feb 28, 2017, 8:28 pm IST
Updated Feb 28, 2017, 8:28 pm IST
The AIADMK said the general council of the party has the authority to make such an appointment.
VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI)
 VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The AIADMK on Tuesday defended the decision to appoint V K Sasikala as its interim general secretary, saying the general council of the party has the authority to make such an appointment.

In its response to the February 17 notice by the Election Commission, the AIADMK also said those who later complained against Sasikala's elevation had initially signed the resolution in her support.

The party told the Commission that the functioning of the party would have come to a standstill had a new general secretary not been appointed after the demise of J Jayalalithaa.

The reply was signed by T T V Dinakaran, Sasikala's nephew, who was hurriedly re-inducted into the party and nominated AIADMK deputy general secretary just before she left for a Karnataka prison to serve her remaining term in a disproportionate assets case.

The poll panel had asked Sasikala to respond to a petition filed by the rival O Panneerselvam camp against her appointment as AIADMK interim general secretary.

The EC had, while issuing the notice, made it clear that if she failed to answer, it will be "presumed" that she has no comments to offer and proceed in the matter accordingly.

The Commission had sent the notice to Sasikala, currently lodged in a Bengaluru prison, and sought her response by today.

The Panneerselvam faction of the AIADMK had moved the Commission challenging Sasikala's election, claiming it was done in violation of the norms.

In its 42-page petition, the delegation had claimed Sasikala's election was violative of the party constitution as she was chosen by the general council of the party and not the primary members.

It said the general council was empowered to frame policies and programmes but it cannot elect someone as general secretary.

Tags: aiadmk, v k sasikala, general secretary, election commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli is human and he had to fail one day, says Sourav Ganguly

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly said Virat Kohli will make a strong comeback against the Steve Smith-led Australia in Bengaluru. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Bollywood celebrities slam Randeep, Sehwag; bat for Gurmehar Kaur

Randeep had issued a clarification early today.
 

Adhyayen gets into a nasty Twitter fight over his father's 'cocained actress' comment

Shekhar did backtrack later insinuating that he had meant someone entirely different.
 

Narendra Modi meets India’s T20 World Cup winning blind cricket team

India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by nine wickets to successfully defend its T20 World Cup title. (Photo: Narendra Modi/Twitter)
 

India vs Australia: Pune pitch rated 'poor' by ICC match referee

The Pune Test, which commenced on February 23, got over in under three days and the pitch for the match was criticised heavily as it started turning from first day. (Photo: PTI)
 

Mumbai University software changes student’s name from ‘Kite’ to ‘Patang’

Mumbai University (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Won't let younger son return to US: Hyderabad techie Kuchibhotla's mom

Madhusudhan Rao, center wearing white dhoti, and Parvatha Vardhini, center right wearing pink sari, perform rituals around the body of their son Srinivas Kuchibhotla. (Photo: PTI)

Palanisamy discusses TN projects with Union ministers

Tamil nadu chief minister Edapadi K Palanisamy (Photo: PTI/FIle)

Delhi: Strike hits banking operations; ATMs run dry

Bank employees shouting slogans during their one day strike for various demands, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Not right to brand anyone anti-national: Shatrughan Sinha on Rijiju’s Ramjas comment

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shatrughan Sinha

T'puram beats Delhi, Mumbai, ranks No 1 in urban governance: survey

Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham