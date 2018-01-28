search on deccanchronicle.com
Vigilance charge sheets Sooraj in Rs 11 crore DA case

Published Jan 28, 2018, 3:38 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2018, 3:38 am IST
DySP P.M. Joseph Saju framed the charges after receiving the Union government permission.
T.O. Sooraj
Kochi: The special cell of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) says former public works department (PWD) secretary T.O. Sooraj had accumulated 314 percent more wealth beyond his known sources.

The charge-sheet the VACB filed at the Vigilance Court in Muvattupuzha says he had disproportionate wealth worth Rs 11 crore amassed between January 1, 2004, and October 31, 2014.

 

DySP P.M. Joseph Saju framed the charges after receiving the Union government permission. 

The VACB had attached many of his properties after booking him in 2014 and recorded statements of more than 140 and collected several documents including that of bank accounts and property transactions.

They found seven properties registered in the name of his wife at Aluva Edakochi, Edappally, Vazhakkala and Elamkulam. There are also properties registered in a son's name at Edappally and Peermade, five properties in the name of his daughter and two others in the name of another son. 

The 58-year-old bureaucrat who started his career as a forest ranger before joining revenue services as deputy collector and got the IAS conferred on him in 1994, is also facing other corruption cases. 

Tags: vigilance and anti-corruption bureau, vigilance court
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)




