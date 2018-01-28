Telangana stares at water crisis, Bhagiratha works slow down

18 of 31 districts face dry spell even before onset of summer.

Hyderabad: Majority of districts in Telangana state had started experiencing drinking water crisis much before summer setting in.

As per the reports obtained by the government, 18 of the 31 districts were facing drinking water shortage.

Officials sources said these included Asifabad, Adilabad, Bhupalpally, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar, Medak, Nirmal, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Ranga Reddy, Suryapet, Siddipet, Siricilla, Wanaparthy, Vikarabad and Yadadri.

With depleting ground water levels, borewells and agriculture ones had dried up. Alongside, Mission Bhagiratha work was moving at a slow pace in majority of the districts and chances of water reaching all households this summer looked grim.

The 24x7 free power supply to agriculture was further contributing to water crisis as agriculture borewells were running round-the-clock and several villages and habitations in districts were passing resolutions to restrict free power to nine hours or even less till monsoon to prevent further depletion of groundwater levels.