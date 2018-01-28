search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 Player Auction is set for another day and another round of big money exchange as the eight teams gear up for Day 2 of the auction at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI) LIVE| Indian Premier League 2018 Player Auction: Gayle unsold, Unadkat earns big
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu will continue to excel in organ transplants, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 28, 2018, 5:46 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2018, 5:46 am IST
Palaniswami commended Dr Rela for bringing laurels to the state of Tamil Nadu.
Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami felicitates Baebhen Sutke, 20-year-old law student from Ireland, on Saturday during the inaugural of an international summit on liver transplants.(Photo: DC)
 Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami felicitates Baebhen Sutke, 20-year-old law student from Ireland, on Saturday during the inaugural of an international summit on liver transplants.(Photo: DC)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu leads in the country when it comes to the number of organ transplant surgeries and the state continues to excel in transplant surgery due to initiatives taken by former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Saturday.

Pointing out that TN is the only state which spends up to `35 lakh per patient for rare organ transplant surgeries, the CM during his inaugural speech at the 8th edition of the Master Class in Liver Disease Ceremony here recalled that TN was the first to have a dedicated department at Stanley Hospital to perform complicated liver surgeries.

 

Felicitating a 20-year-old law student from Ireland Baebhen Sutke, who underwent liver transplantation when she was a five-day baby by TN based surgeon Dr Mohamad Rela in London.

Palaniswami commended Dr Rela for bringing laurels to the state of Tamil Nadu. “The young Irish girl is a living example of medical development and the contribution by a TN doctor”, he said, urging the doctors to continue the medical advancements in the state.

So far 6,097 organ transplants have been done after harvesting organs from 1,082 brain dead patients. A brain dead donor can give organs to nine beneficiaries, Palaniswami emphasised and noted that the state was ready to extend all its support. TN is also providing all life saving medicines and antibiotics free of cost for rare surgeries and a dedicated Green Corridors are formed to transplant organs during the time of surgeries, he added.

“Tamil Nadu is the trendsetter in all forms of high end surgeries and diagnosis. When it comes to liver transplants TN had performed 24 rare surgeries”, health minister C. Vijayabhaskar said. Renowned liver surgeon Dr Rela and health secretary Dr. J. Radhakrishnan also spoke and interacted with the liver transplant patients who had lived to tell the tale of rare surgeries.

Tags: edappadi k palaniswami, organ transplants
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Boy avoids death by a millimeter after being left with screw piercing his skull

The two hour surgery also involved removing bone fragments and a blood clot (Photo: YouTube)
 

Meet Padma Shri awardee Lakshmikutty, a traditional medicine practitioner in Kerala

Amma, whose husband died two years back, stays alone in the forest and grows medicinal plants around her house; her two sons passed away and the third one is working in the Railways. (Photo: ANI)
 

Apple's next generation iPad pro to get Face ID

iPad Pro with slim bezels rendered by Benjamin Geskin
 

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S might debut with nearly 100% bezel-less display before MWC 2018

The smartphone was rumoured to come with an iPhone X-like notch but it has been busted.
 

LIVE| Indian Premier League 2018 Player Auction: Gayle unsold, Unadkat earns big

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 Player Auction is set for another day and another round of big money exchange as the eight teams gear up for Day 2 of the auction at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)
 

Indian Premier League 2018 Player Auction Day 2: Live streaming, telecast, timings

Overall 109 players went under the hammer out of which 78 were sold, while 31 remained unsold on Day 1. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

All parties chant Jai Hanuman in Hunsur

Security was tightened for Hanuma Jayanti celebrations in Hunsur on Saturday

Bengaluru: DG’s circular — Shobha Karandlaje fumes

Shobha Karandlaje

Hyderabad: 24-year-old dies falling from terrace

The police said that Ladlee was with her pet dog on the terrace when she accidentally fell.

Ramalinga Reddy: Don’t file IPC section for traffic violations in Bengaluru

Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy at a review meeting with police officials in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo:DC)

Youth playing cricket dies of cardiac arrest

A 25-year-old youth collapsed and died while playing in a local cricket tournament at Zehra Nagar in Banjara Hills on Friday night.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham