Modi govt taking pro-US, anti-China stand in foreign policies: Kerala CM

Published Jan 28, 2018, 4:22 pm IST
Updated Jan 28, 2018, 4:22 pm IST
'The aim of RSS is to build an axis of countries like US, India and Israel against China,' says Vijayan.
The chief minister alleged that the congress 'tie up' with communal forces several times in the past has resulted in the growth of BJP in the country. (Photo: File)
Kannur: Senior CPI(M) leader and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday alleged that India was becoming a strategic partner of the US in that country's effort to form a larger defence alliance against China, "which is as per interest of RSS."

"America has its policies according to its own interests which includes the stand it took against China. India holds a pro-American stand, decides its foreign policies in accordance with interest of America in every move made by America against China," he said.

 

"This is as per the interest of RSS. The aim of RSS is to build an axis of countries like US, India and Israel against China," Vijayan said, inaugurating the CPI(M) district committee meeting in Thiruvananthapuram. 

CPI(M) state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had triggered a row earlier in January after he remarked that an axis of countries like US, Japan, Australia and India has taken shape for attacking China from all sides.

The BJP in Kerala had demanded registration of a case against Kodiyeri Balakrishnan for his remark.

Vijayan said CPI(M) was not for any political alliance with Congress, which was in tune with the party's central committee resolution in this regard at Kolkota.

He said the party would move forward by strengthening Left forces in the country.

"The party will organise agitations against BJP's policies by joining hands with those with whom we can move together," he said.

The chief minister alleged that the congress 'tie up' with communal forces several times in the past has resulted in the growth of BJP in the country.

The saffron party, he alleged,has a record of corruption and was attempting to subvert democracy in the country.

"BJP can be opposed only by a right alternative, he said and pointed out that Congressmen were joining BJP en masse. In Tripura, BJP virtually had swallowed Congress," he said and alleged that the saffron party was joining hands with divisive forces.

"We must be able to unite all secular and democratic forces to take on the communal outfits. The party has to be strengthened," he said.

This is not the first time Vijayan has stirred a controversy.

Earlier, the Kerala chief minister had lauded North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for his "tough" stance against the United States.

"North Korea has been following tough anti-USA agenda. North Korea has successfully defended the pressure imposed by the US," he had said.

Meanwhile activists of Hindu Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of BJP, burnt an effigy of the Chief Minister in front of the secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram in protest against his remark and also took out a march in the city.

JR Anuraj, District president of the morcha, said they would observe a 'protest day' throughout Kerala on Sunday.

Tags: bjp, rss, cpi(m), pinarayi vijayan, corruption
Location: India, Kerala, Kannur


